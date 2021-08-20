Connect with us

Hayden Joseph delights on his refreshing music video for ‘Backwoods Bougie’ single

Published

Hayden Joseph
Hayden Joseph in 'Backwoods Bougie' music video. Photo Courtesy of Hayden Joseph
Hayden Joseph in 'Backwoods Bougie' music video. Photo Courtesy of Hayden Joseph

Rising country artist Hayden Joseph released his new music video for his liberating country single “Backwoods Bougie.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

His music video follows the success of the song, which premiered a few weeks ago on Hollywood Life and has over 100,000 streams across platforms. Joseph allows his rich, smooth vocals to shine on this tune.

Joseph continues to overcome obstacles being a queer country artist. He even experienced discrimination during the filming of this video; in a now-viral Tik-Tok post Joseph explains how another country artist asked to be taken out of the video because the inclusive message “doesn’t align with his brand.”

The song has a warm message to it and the music video compliments the tune quite well. One can hear Hayden Joseph’s heart on “Backwoods Bougie.” The fun-filled video will inspire viewers to bust out their inflatable pools and pop open a spiked seltzer or beer while it’s still hot. It is a fitting song and video as the summer of 2021 comes to an end.

“Backwoods Bougie” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about Hayden Joseph, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

