Harry Baxendale talks about starring in ‘The Radleys’

Harry Baxendale in 'The Radleys.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

British actor Harry Baxendale chatted about starring in the film “The Radleys,” which was released on October 4th via Lionsgate.

‘The Radleys’

On being a part of “The Radleys,” he exclaimed, “It was fantastic. It’s weird talking about it now because we filmed it last summer.”

The synopsis is: Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (“No Country For Old Men”) and Damian Lewis (“Billions” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”) star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires.

In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

Working with Kelly Macdonald and Damian Lewis

On working with Kelly Macdonald and Damian Lewis, he exclaimed, “It was really fantastic. They are the loveliest human beings and the most fantastic actors. I was very, very honored to work with talented people like that. What a lucky actor I am,” he exclaimed.

Playing Rowan

On playing his character, he said, “Rowan is the youngest in Radley’s family. He is 16 and he is a vampire, but he doesn’t know that in the start of the film. He is a shy romantic, he is gay, and he loves his camera and science.”

“This follows his journey trying to figure out who he is, and what he likes and what he doesn’t like. He is also dealing with this twist,” he noted.

“What I liked the most about him is that he is very shy, actually,” he said. “It’s one of the really sweet things about him. He has this huge crush on his sister’s best friend, Evan.”

“Rowan can’ t talk to him or confront him since he is terrified that it’s all going to go wrong. He can’t get the words out, and everybody watching the film can relate to him. I know I definitely can,” he elaborated.

“That’s the thing that I found really sweet about him. He is so in touch with himself, and the universe but he doesn’t have that confidence,” he added.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “The most important thing is to get yourself out there. Just talk to people, especially actors and filmmakers.”

“Getting those contacts, getting yourself out there, and working on your craft is important. Confidence is key,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “it’s funny. I am only nearly 19 myself, so I don’t have experience of working without having streaming as a factor, so from my own experience, we are dealing with all these different ways of viewing content.”

“This movie is out theatrically but it is also going to be released On Demand and on streaming. Having that split is going to be interesting to see what the audiences take away,” he said.

“You are dealing with a performance that will be seen in cinemas by people, as well as by people who can watch it on their phones as well. It’s a challenge but it’s a fantastic one… if that means that more people can view the film, then it’s brilliant. It really is an exciting time for cinema,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “New Horizons.”

“I feel good things are happening, and that good things are on the way,” he said. “Hopefully, a lot of things to be excited about. Fingers crossed.”

Superpower of choice

Baxendale listed flying and shapeshifting into animals as his superpowers of choice.

“To be able to swim in the sea like a dolphin, fly like an eagle, or breath underwater, any of those would be perfect,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success, to me, is measured by your impact on other people. That’s one of the great lessons that I’ve got from my parents.”

“If you can leave the world with more good behind you than when you came into it, then you are successful,” he noted.

“Be as kind as you can, be as lovely as you can, and give back as much as possible,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the film

For viewers and fans, he concluded about “The Radleys,” “I hope this movie gives people a real sense of hope. It’s a dark comedy and horror, so it won’t be the lightest film, but the film’s ability to show teenagers that it’s okay to struggle and to give them a sense that everything will be all right.”