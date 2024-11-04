Connect with us

Harrison Tipping talks about starring in the thriller ‘Protocol 7’

Actor Harrison Tipping chatted about starring in the thriller “Protocol 7.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Harrison Tipping in 'Protocol 7'
Harrison Tipping in 'Protocol 7.' Photo Credit: Abramorama Entertainment.
The synopsis is: Alexis Koprowski, a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay, a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling (Josh Murray), a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine.

Tipping on filming the ‘Protocol 7’ movie

“My time shooting this movie was an absolute blast,” he exclaimed. “There are very few sets where the work and fun have a great balance but this was one of them. I was given full creative control and freedom to explore and play with my character and was supported by all the cast and crew in my process of that.”

Tipping was drawn to his character for several reasons. “I loved my characters inner turmoil while having to put on a mask to portray control and leadership,” he said.

“He felt like a good worker caught in a hard situation and forced to do something he didn’t want to but getting lost in the lie,” he noted.

“I loved the arc he went on in the story and to see that go to cinema at places such as AMC and Regal was a real privilege as an actor,” he added.

Working with Josh Murray and Eric Roberts

Tipping praised Josh Murray and Eric Roberts for their acting work in the “Protocol 7” project. “Both are fantastic actors,” he said. “Josh brought a very serious and focused energy to set which was really interesting to watch while Eric brought a much more calm and relaxed energy which equally as exciting.”

“Getting to work opposite Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts was a special moment in my career and working with him in scenes allowed me to really bounce off of his approach to the work,” Tipping added.

The digital age

For Tipping, the digital age is a double-edged sword. “I love and hate the digital age,” he admitted. “I love how we have the ability to reach people anywhere in the world and especially with art and film.”

“It excites me that something I make can be seen by anyone at any time. I don’t enjoy how wrapped up in it we become sometimes- it can feel sometimes we’re obsessed with it and not living life in other ways fully,” he added. 

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I’ve just finished filming a pilot with BAFTA-nominated Ian Puleston-Davies and ‘Gladiator II’ actor Dean Fagan. We’re hoping to turn it into a full on television series based in Wrexham, Wales and playing a lead role in that is truly exciting as an actor.” 

    Advice for young and aspiring actors

    For young and emerging artists, he said, “My advice to younger actors is to keep failing and going with impulse. We learn so much from trying things and often feel embarrassed or shy for fear of failing. A quote I’m living by currently is ‘Risk failure to learn’.”

    Success

    On his definition of success, he said, “It’s definitely exciting to have seen Protocol 7 go from AMC, Regal and Cineplex theatres to huge streamers like Apple TV and that feels successful to me.”

    “I also believe success is feeling content with the work you’ve done and knowing you’ve given it your all. Success is a balance of seeing results while also being content with yourself and your own work,” he added.

      Closing thoughts on ‘Protocol 7’

      For fans and viewers, he remarked about the film, “I would love them to look at Protocol 7 and see the conflict and turmoil the characters are going through.”

      “I would like them to watch the movie and see other people perspectives in the world on difficult conversations,” he concluded.

      To learn more about actor Harrison Tipping, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

      Read More: “Protocol 7” review

      Markos Papadatos
      Written By

      Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

