Harmon Walsh talks about his two Great American Family holiday films

Harmon Walsh. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Canadian actor Harmon Walsh (“Gossip Girl”) chatted about his two new Great American Family holiday films.

‘A Cozy Christmas Quilt’ film

In “A Cozy Christmas Quilt,” he stars opposite Ferelith Young, which will premiere on November 17th on Great American Family.

The synopsis is: Harmon Walsh plays Liam Sullivan, a firefighter, and Ferelith Young portrays Amy Walker, a quilting teacher. They are drawn together to make the perfect quilt for Liam’s sister Lauren’s (Alia Desantis) Christmas wedding.

After a rocky start, the pair is forced to put differences aside and decide what is most important this Christmas.

On his experience making this rom-com, Walsh said, “It was great… I shot that almost two years ago now. It was nice that it got picked up by Great American Family.”

“It’s a cute little film. I play a firefighter (Liam), who is always putting candles out because he is afraid of candles spreading fire,” Walsh said.

“This was my fourth time playing a firefighter, and obviously, I am comfortable with it. The movie was good; it was a lot of fun,” he admitted.

“Liam is all about control and not in a negative way,” he said. “His life was spun out of control at an energy age, and he had to take over for his parents.”

“As a result, he is a big follower of rules because rules can keep you safe and help maintain that control. I am like that too. It is always nice to be in control and have control, even though, essentially, it is an illusion,” he explained.

‘Christmas by Candlelight’ movie

Walsh stars opposite Erin Agostino in “Christmas by Candlelight, which will premiere on November 24th on Great American Family.

The synopsis is: Juliet (Erin Agostino) pitches Christmas candles to her boss to earn a promotion and enlists the help of a candle store owner, Tom (played by Harmon Walsh), who refuses at first but reluctantly agrees when he realizes the money will help make his daughter’s Christmas wish come true.

“I shot both movies back to back,” he said. “In this movie, I’m a candlemaker, which is a funny switch.”

“Tom has an issue with control too… but his is a bit more negative because he has gotten burned in the past. He is a little guarded and he has that mistrust and skepticism in how he handles business, and that trickles over in other aspects of his life,” he elaborated.

On being a part of Great American Family

“These two films were my first ones for Great American Family,” he noted. “Hopefully, they are the first of many.”

“I am thankful that viewers can see them on a big platform like this, which is great. I am really proud of both of these movies. I am excited to have them be seen as part of the 2024 Great American Christmas,” he elaborated.

‘Saving Hope’

He also played a firefighter in the drama series “Saving Hope,” and ironically enough, he is a fireman in real life. “I shot that 10 years ago, I believe,” he said. “I had a great time.”

Walsh had nice words about Tyler Hynes who appeared in the same “Saving Hope” episode with him. “I’ve been a real-life firefighter for the last six years now.”

‘Gossip Girl’

Walsh recalled his time in “Gossip Girl,” and stated that it was a lot of fun to shoot.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Walsh said with a sweet laugh, “Chaos.”

“I have a couple of kids, and they are getting closer to double digits,” he said. “There is a lot of fun at the house but it’s a lot of work. There are a lot of emotions, conflicts, and activities. It is just a lot lately, and we just finished a renovation.”

Superpower of choice

When asked what his superpower of choice would be, he revealed, “I would have very strong telekinetic powers, which would allow me to do anything I put my mind to.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Walsh expressed, “Success to me means finding joy in what you are doing. Making sure that you are not putting too much pressure on yourself… it is about being better than you were yesterday.”

Message for fans and viewers on both films

For his fans and viewers, he remarked about these two holiday rom-coms, “For both movies, it is important to let your guard down a little bit. Trust your gut, trust your instincts, and trust the good nature of most people.”

To learn more about Harmon Walsh and his filmography, check out his IMDb page.