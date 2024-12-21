Hannah Fletcher talks about her talk show and the digital age

Hannah Fletcher. Photo Credit: Sheryda Taylor

Media personality Hannah Fletcher chatted about her new talk show “The Hannah Fletcher Show.”

How did your new talk show come about?

I realized at a very young age that I was passionate about interviewing people on their lives, journeys, and careers.

I had the opportunity to connect with Eric Wheelwright who is now my Executive Producer and Director of “The Hannah Fletcher Show,“ and I articulated my aspirations and vision for what I’ve intended on creating for years.

After many conversations, Eric decided to green-light the project and he’s been an absolutely incredible partner every step of the way!

What inspires you each day?

I am inspired by the idea of waking up every day with a new opportunity to make the most of a new day.

As I grow older in my twenties especially, I realize how precious life is, and how important it is to be present and try to find the enjoyment in each chapter that life has to offer because everything happens for a reason.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s a very interesting space to be in! It’s surreal because I am such an enthusiast when it comes social media. I basically only watch social media content, YouTube channels, interviews, and so on.

When you dream about something for so long, it’s absolutely incredible to see your love and passion transform into your reality. I feel blessed and excited for what’s to come!

What do your plans for the future include?

My plans for the future include expanding The Hannah Fletcher Show, continuing my philanthropic endeavors, and mentoring younger adults and teens in the digital media space.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

The moments in my career that have had an impact on me have been when I am in a position to reflect.

For example, promoting the show and speaking about the various phases that it’s taken on, has been a very unique and incredible experience.

It continues to remind me of the consistent hard work that I’ve put in, as well as the relentless support that I have been blessed to have.

What is your advice for young and aspiring media personalities?

Begin to interview in any capacity possible! Don’t let fear or uncertainty control you. It’s okay to be fueled by passion and, as long as your intentions are pure, you will soar!

Also, don’t be afraid to connect and network with others who may be able to mentor, train, or provide assistance to help with furthering your career.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

When you love what you do, and if you can pay your bills while doing it, that is the ultimate form of success.

What would you like to say to our readers about your new talk show? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I’m beyond thrilled for the audience to be able to really see and hear these celebrities, as well as their stories.

I’m hoping they can pull from the conversations and really relate and feel inspired.

Each guest divulged what we have deemed “nuggets of wisdom” that they’d picked up on in their life- whether it be in their career or in their personal life, and we feel strongly that there is something for everyone in these conversations.

To learn more about media personality Hannah Fletcher, follow her on Instagram.