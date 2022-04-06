Hallmark actor Andrew Walker talks about the 2022 RomaDrama Live! fan event

Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Walker

Hallmark actor Andrew Walker chatted about being a part of the forthcoming RomaDrama Live! fan event, which will take place from June 24 to 26 in West Palm Beach Florida.

“I am excited for RomaDrama! and potentially have a little vacation there with my wife,” he said. “These conventions and fan events are the absolute best thing. Saying ‘hi’ to people and being there in person to greet fans and being around people or names that you get to see on social media is the greatest gift ever, and to give back.”

“RomaDrama is such a hit, and it’s more intimate. I can’t believe that these fan events and conventions only started to happen a few years ago,” he added.

To learn more about RomaDrama Live!, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

In other Andrew Walker news, he will star in the new Hallmark movie “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” opposite Nikki DeLoach (“Cranberry Christmas”). This all-new mystery will premiere on Sunday, April 10 at 9 p.m. EST on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

To learn more about actor Andrew Walker, follow him on Instagram.