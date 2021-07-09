Grunge-pop artist 44phantom talks about his new EP

Connect with us

Rising grunge-pop artist 44phantom chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new EP “die sometime, it’s good for u,” which was released on July 9.

Artist 44phantom
Artist 44phantom. Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
On the song selection process for the new EP, he said, “I just picked the ones that made me feel something. It can be a bit hard because not putting a song on your project can be a bit like killing your kid, but you gotta do what’s best for the music.”

He listed “Problems” as his personal favorite tune on the EP. “It’s a bop and I had a blast making it,” he admitted.

Regarding his music inspirations, he is inspired by “everyday life.” “Everything I write comes from a real place,” he said.

On being an artist in the digital age, he responded, “I’ve never really known any different, so I don’t know, it’s probably just like how others felt when they were selling CDs.”

He listed Lil Wayne, All Time Low, and Adele as his dream collaboration choices in music.

For young and aspiring artists and songwriters, he said, “Just stick with it, mostly everybody sucks at first like I did. This takes way more work than you think it does, making music is only five percent of it. Get ready for long days and nights where you don’t sleep. But also have a fucking blast while you do it.”

On his definition of the word success, he explained, “being happy and comfortable.”

He concluded about his new EP, “I want them to just feel something. Whether it’s anger, guilt, happiness, sadness, as long they can they tell I’m being honest, that’s all I care about.”

To learn more about 44phantom, follow him on Instagram.

