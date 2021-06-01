Connect with us

Gregori J. Martin talks about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘The Bay’

Multi-Emmy award-winning producer and director Gregori J. Martin chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “The Bay” for “Outstanding Limited Series.”

Gregori J. Martin. Photo Courtesy of Greg Doherty

“I am over the moon and I am extremely grateful,” he said about earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” category.

“I am thankful for the judges that voted for us, and also for the team because it takes an army. I love my cast and I love my crew. We put in the work during a very difficult time so to be recognized by the Television Academy and the judges is just the icing on the cake. I am very grateful,” Martin elaborated.

Season 6 of “The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV. In December of 2020, “The Bay” was hailed by Digital Journal as the “greatest digital drama series of 2020.”

Martin serves as the founder, CEO, and chairman of LANY Entertainment, an independent bi-coastal entertainment company.

Earlier this year, Martin was spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where he was interviewed by two-time Telly Award-winning host and TV personality Donna Drake.

To learn more about “The Bay,” visit its official homepage.

