Gregori J. Martin talks about 13 Daytime Emmy nominations for ‘The Bay’

Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

“The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, scored a total of 13 Daytime Emmy nominations. 12 of these nominees will find out if they won at the virtual ceremony on July 17. Gregori J. Martin chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his show’s 2021 Emmy nods.

“I am over the moon with excitement for the show’s writing nomination and all the recognition my talented actors received today in the performer categories,” Martin said. “I am so grateful for all the nominations this year. Thank you beyond words to all of this year’s Emmy judges,” he exclaimed.

Kristos Andrews is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program,” and Jade Harlow and Karrueche Tran are both vying for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen are up for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program,” while Jacklyn “Jackie” Zeman and Alicia Leigh Willis are both nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

The D’Ambrosio Twins (Chiara and Bianca) are separately nominated for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program,” and finally A Martinez and Randy Wayne are up for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

The writers of “The Bay” are also nominated for “Outstanding Writing Team in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.