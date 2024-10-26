Greg Vaughan talks about his new college football podcast, Camp Dream event, and remembers Drake Hogestyn

Greg Vaughan. Photo Credit: King Lawrence

Emmy award-winning actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives”) chatted about his new college football podcast with James Hyde, as well as being a part of the Camp Dream benefit event, and he remembered the late Drake Hogestyn.

Vaughan co-hosts the “College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg” podcast with longtime friend James Hyde.

The synopsis is: “Buckle up for College Football Trash Talk—where James Hyde and Greg Vaughan bring the heat, the humor, and the ultimate trash talk every college football fan craves.”

“From wild predictions to epic debates, these two go all in on the biggest games and hottest takes. “

“If you’re looking for unfiltered, laugh-out-loud football talk, this is the podcast that’ll have you saying, ‘Damn, I can’t miss this!'”

“Growing up in Texas, as a kid, I was always the little kid amongst the big kids, and we would play tackle football in our front yards,” Vaughan said. “We just grew up playing outdoors. Aside from football, we would also go biking and do other sports.”

“From middle school, all the way through, football was our livelihood,” Vaughan said. “Sports are so important to James Hyde and myself, and we relate to them very well, and so do our kids. Culture-wise, sports are important because they build young men to become better men.”

“James was really the brainchild of this thing. James and I go back, over 30 years, and we have the greatest rapport,” Vaughan admitted.

“I thought it would be awesome, and we decided to do it for fun on our social media platforms. We try to keep that high energy that we have, and the hype. We try to keep it as clean as possible,” Vaughan noted.

James Hyde and Greg Vaughan. Photo Courtesy of ‘College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg’ podcast

“Now, we have a better concept, better content and a better platform to do it, and that’s what we are doing. We are having fun, and we are connecting to audiences of all demographics (men and women), which is great,” Vaughan elaborated.

“College football is what we are passionate about,” Vaughan underscored.

Camp Dream event

Earlier this month, Vaughan and Hyde were a part of a “Soaps in the South” Camp Dream benefit event, which helps special needs children and young adults throughout Georgia regardless of their physical or mental condition.

“It was a beautiful and very hospitable event, which was lovely. It was like a family reunion with all of these guys around,” Vaughan said.

“At the same time, the event was a great fundraising opportunity that expanded beyond measure for Camp Dream. The foundation itself helps physically challenged families, children and adults of all ages” Vaughan elaborated.

“This event gave the camp all the recognition that it truly deserved and I hope that it goes far. Just to be a part of that was awesome,” Vaughan exclaimed.

Vaughan on Patrika Darbo and Courtney Hope

Vaughan had great words about Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Courtney Hope who were also a part of this fundraising “Soaps in the South” event in Georgia.

“Courtney is great. Patrika is a very caring, loving, and appreciative woman, who loves her fans and she loved her audience, and she will go beyond,” Vaughan said.

Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Honoring Johnny Wactor at Camp Dream event

At this event, they honored slain “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who was murdered on May 25th in Downtown Los Angeles after an attempted catalytic converter theft incident. “They were able to do a beautiful tribute for Johnny,” Vaughan admitted.

“It was a special opportunity to honor Johnny and his memory. We were able to honor him graciously,” Vaughan acknowledged.

Vaughan remembers Drake Hogestyn

Vaughan paid a moving tribute to his late “Days of Our Lives” co-star Drake Hogestyn.

“That was a hard time. It was an incredible loss,” Vaughan said. “Drake is missed beyond measure. He was a great human being, as a man, and as an actor.”

“The man was beyond remembered, admired, and loved, and his memory will forever be eternal. I hope the show does a wonderful tribute to him,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the podcast

Vaughan remarked, “We are shooting from two different locations. We are not in a studio, and we are not funded by any corporate affiliation. We are independently handling our filming and marketing ourselves.”

“It is all for fun, especially since we all grew up in sports. We want it to expand and grow. We are trying to make good, fun content that is enjoyable to watch,” Vaughan concluded.

To learn more about Greg Vaughan, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on “College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg,” check out its Facebook and Instagram page.