Grammy award-winning band Shenandoah announces 35th Anniversary Tour

Shenandoah. Photo Courtesy of Absolute Publicity

Grammy award-winning country band Shenandoah has announced their 35th Anniversary Tour. Digital Journal has the scoop.

An iconic country music group, Shenandoah will be touring to commemorate 35 years since its inception.

The tour will include stops in California. (Stagecoach), Fort Worth, Texas(Billy Bob’s), Albuquerque, New Mexico (Balloon Fiesta Park), Hot Springs, Arkansas (Magic Springs), Shipshewana, Indiana, (Blue Gate Theatre), Nevada, Missouri (Bushwhacker Days), and McMinnville, Oregon (Yamhill County Fair), among other venues.

On this 35th anniversary milestone, frontman Marty Raybon remarked, “To believe we’d still be in the music business, as ever-changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fan base.”

“It’s a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling,” Raybon added.

They will be performing such smash hits from the ’80s and the ’90s: “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me.”

“We have been blessed for the last 35 years with songs that have that spoken power to move people,” Raybon acknowledged.

To learn more about Shenandoah and their upcoming tour dates, visit their official website.