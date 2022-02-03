Grace Beedie talks about the new ‘Cut, Color, Murder’ mystery on Hallmark

Grace Beedie. Photo Credit: Karolina Turek

Rising actress Grace Beedie chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new “Cut, Color, Murder” mystery on Hallmark.

Stacey N. Harding directed this mystery from a script by Ryan McPartlin. “Ryan is such a great person, and it was really special to get to experience shooting a movie with the brains behind it,” she said. “It was a pleasure seeing his creation come to life.”

Beedie stars alongside such actors as Ryan McPartlin, Eva Tamargo, Brad Harder, Julie Gonzalo, and Lynda Boyd, among others. “It was so fun. I loved everyone that I worked with,” she said. “I had a really fantastic time.”

“I loved working with Eva Tamargo, she really felt like another mom to me, she was so kind, maternal, and lovely,” she said. “Brad Harder is so funny, I loved going to work and hearing him talk about his kids.”

“Lynda Boyd is such an icon. She made me laugh every single day,” she added. “I looked forward to seeing her in the hair and makeup trailer. She is so funny and she has so much experience. To get to work with Lynda was such a gift.”

Synopsis of the movie

At Monarch Beauty Salon, Ali Bowden (Julie Gonzalo) makes it her mission that everyone who visits her beauty parlor gets the best cut and color, and along with that comes a healthy serving of gossip.

With everyone gearing up for the annual “Miss Golden Peak” pageant, business is

booming, and her sister Chelsea (Grace Beedie) decides to enter the competition.

Things take a deadly turn when the pageant creator is found dead and everyone

in town becomes a suspect – including her sister. With information overheard at her own salon, Ali helps the new detective in town, Kyle Crawford (Ryan McPartlin), investigate the case.

Doing so brings back memories from when she was trying to help solve her own husband’s murder years prior. Just when Ali gets close to uncovering the killer’s identity, she risks everything to get answers and clear the names of those she loves and learns some startling facts along the way.

Beedie was drawn to playing Chelsea for several reasons. “I liked how different Chelsea was from me,” she said. “I liked exploring a more timid character and how much of her world is so internal. I was very gentle in my preparation with her, I wanted to understand her from a compassionate side. I wanted to tell a really truthful story.”

Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, “I love connecting with people and I love telling stories. I like knowing that people can feel seen and heard by what I do.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Beedie responded, “Metamorphosis.”

If she were to have any superpower, she shared that she would love to “fly.” “That would be super fun,” she said. “Flying over a body of water and hovering above it would be really sick.”

Beedie defined the word success as “being aligned with her purpose.”

For fans and viewers, Beedie concluded about the movie “Cut, Color, Murder,” “Your family and friends will always have your back.”