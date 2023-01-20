Gloria Estefan. Photo Credit: Jesus Cordero

Iconic artist Gloria Estefan is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2023. The star-studded event is slated for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s ongoing mission is to celebrate and honor the contributions and legacies of songwriters of all genres of music while developing and nurturing the next generation of songwriters through Master Sessions, songwriting craft forums, scholarships, and digital initiatives.

Estefan is a Grammy award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author of two New York Times best-selling children’s books, philanthropist, and humanitarian.

The Latin music queen is considered one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved performers and the most successful Latin crossover artist in music history, per Billboard Magazine.

The popular songs in her catalog that she has penned include “Anything For You,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Words Get In The Way,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Estefan has garnered eight Grammy Awards and an Oscar-nominated performance for the song Music Of My Heart. She also received an American Music Award for “Lifetime Achievement” and was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, she received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, in 2015, President Obama honored Emilio and Gloria Estefan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the United States, to world peace, and cultural endeavors.

In 2017, Gloria was the first Cuban-American singer-songwriter to receive The Kennedy Center Honors.



ON YOUR FEET! the TONY Award-nominated Broadway musical based on the lives and music of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. As executive producers, it is the story of two people who—through an unwavering dedication to one another and their pursuit of the American dream— showcased their talent, music, and heritage to the world in a remarkable rise to global superstardom. On Your Feet!! has received rave reviews and nominations for TONY Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama League Awards and is now on tour worldwide.



An international superstar, Estefan is the founder of the Gloria Estefan Foundation whose mission is to support charitable programs for disadvantaged children and empower young people through education and opportunity. The Foundation also supports spinal cord research through the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.



In 2020 her GRAMMY-winning album, Brazil305, topped the charts worldwide while she served as one of three hosts for her four-time EMMY- nominated, EMMY-winning, and GLAAD Award nominated Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Its 20 episodes are streaming now. In 2021 she voiced the character Marta in the critically acclaimed animated film Vivo, with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and released on Netflix.



Last summer, Estefan starred in Father of the Bride opposite Andy García airing on HBO Max. The movie became HBO Max’s biggest audience for streaming-only film and soared to the No. 1 title spot across HBO Max worldwide.



Released in 2022, the Estefan Family Christmas album featuring Gloria alongside her daughter, Emily (27) and grandson, Sasha (10). This album is one of the first of its kind to combine three generations.

It includes 12 Christmas classics and two original songs, one of which was written by Gloria, Emily, and Sasha. The Estefan’s performed their single Thankful at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CBS special A Home For The Holidays and the White House Tree Lighting.