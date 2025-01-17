Connect with us

Glenn Close talks about ‘Back in Action’ film on Netflix, working with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

Markos Papadatos

Published

Glenn Close as Ginny in 'Back In Action'
Glenn Close as Ginny in 'Back In Action.' Photo Credit: John Wilson, Netflix.
Glenn Close as Ginny in 'Back In Action.' Photo Credit: John Wilson, Netflix.

Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close discussed working with the cast members and director of the new Netflix action comedy “Back in Action.”

Seth Gordon directed the film from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

The synopsis is: 15 years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, elite spies Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Close on working with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

On working with the two leads Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Close said, “They’re both iconic, Jamie and Cameron. Jamie is one of our most talented artists in so many ways. You can riff and whatever you come up with, he’ll bat it back. It’s all play and pure fun working with him.”

“And with Cameron, who has come back after quite a long hiatus, I think people are going to be so thrilled to see her again,” Close noted.

“You realize how important she has been to movies around the world, and to have her come back and be as fabulous as she always was, it’s really exciting,” Close admitted.

Close on working director Seth Gordon

“I loved working with Seth,” Close exclaimed. “It was my first time working with him and I hope it’s not the last.”

“I love when you build a great creative collaboration with a director and can try new things, and not be slotted into something you’ve always done,” she added.

Fun fact about her character Ginny

A fun fact about Glenn Close’s character, Ginny, was that she was dressed to resemble the kind of person who would not look out of place in the company of Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof or the late British designer Dame Vivian Westwood.

Ginny was meant to showcase a slightly different side of the London elite, and it is safe to say that Glenn Close pulled it off in this movie.

Director Seth Gordon talks about Glenn Close

On working with the iconic Glenn Close, Gordon exclaimed, “Glenn brought a lot of that bad-assery to the role herself! She was an early commitment on the movie, and she was someone we knew we wanted from the start.”

Gordon continued, “When she showed up and started doing hair and makeup tests, she had this instinct about having a badass hairdo… and that also led to a wardrobe shift that recharacterized Ginny a little bit — it made her more of an ass-kicking “gangster grandma,” as she became known, and I loved it. It’s so fun to see her do something like that.”

“Glenn had also done a bunch of prep in terms of stunt training and did all the stunts herself. All the fighting in the kitchen, she was determined to be the one to do it,” Gordon acknowledged.

“Back in Action” is available to stream on Netflix.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

