‘Girl, Chill’ series by Robert Michael releases trailer and pilot

Published

Robert Michael
Robert Michael in 'Girl, Chill' series. Photo Courtesy of Robert Michael

“Girl, Chill” series by Robert Michael releases its trailer. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was created, directed, written, and produced by Robert Michael, who also stars in it. It’s a new half-hour dramedy series and it is coming via Geepak Entertainment (Robert Michael and Diana Maiocco).

Aside from Robert Michael, it stars Janine Gateland, Katherine Munroe, Roz Stanley, and Delanie Weidrich.

The synopsis of the series is as follows: Finding love is tough in the city, and for one woman, it’s pure desperation at this point! Additionally, we follow a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life and sexual orientations, as they venture into the shark tank of the big city to chase their ambitions.

The pilot of “Girl, Chill” is available by clicking here.

For more information on actor and filmmaker Robert Michael, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Robert Michael about “Girl, Chill.”

In this article:Actor, Filmmaker, girl chill, robert michael, Series
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

