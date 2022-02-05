Connect with us

‘Girl, Chill’ digital series earns three Indie Series Awards nominations

The digital comedy series “Girl, Chill” by Robert Michael has earned three 2022 Indie Series Awards nominations.

Robert Michael
Robert Michael in 'Girl, Chill' series. Photo Courtesy of Robert Michael
Robert Michael in 'Girl, Chill' series. Photo Courtesy of Robert Michael

It stars Robert Michael, Janine Gateland, and Roz Stanley. They play three city dwellers that are facing their own set of problems, and they are fighting to make sense of their lives and their dreams.

The synopsis of “Girl, Chill” is as follows: Finding love is tough in the city, and for one woman, it’s pure desperation at this point; moreover, we follow a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life and sexual orientations, as they venture into the shark tank of the big city to chase their ambitions.

Actress Sandra De Sousa was nominated for “Best Guest Actress — Comedy” and Benjamin Keller scored a nod for “Best Guest Actor — Comedy.” Showrunner Robert Michael received a nomination for “Best Soundtrack” for the series. For more information on Robert Michael, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

“Girl, Chill” garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Indie Series Awards were founded in 2009, and they celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the Internet. For a complete list of this year’s Indie Series Awards nominees, check out their official homepage.

