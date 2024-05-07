Gina Zo talks about her new band Velvet Rouge and new music

Gina Zo performing live. Photo Courtesy of Velvet Rouge.

Gina Zo, an alumna of NBC’s “The Voice,” chatted about her new band Velvet Rouge, and their new music.

New band Velvet Rouge

On being a part of a new band, she said, “Funny enough, two members have been in the band since day one. They were a part of the original crew following ‘The Voice.’ It feels like such a privilege to get to work with people every day who inspire me and push me to write better music.”

“I always wanted to be a band because I loved the family aspect of having the band – I loved the feeling of working with a band that all had the same mission: to connect with people we don’t know by means of music,” she added.

New single in the works

Zo is thrilled for her new single “Lonely Since The Day We Met” with Velvet Rouge, which will be released on May 15th. “Wow… to say I am excited is an understatement,” she exclaimed.

“I am beyond thrilled to get to do this every day and to get to release this single is just the icing on the cake. This single means a lot to me because of the way it started as such a small piano tune and turned into this massive song,” she said.

“People can expect to have their next favorite ‘screw you because I love myself’ song. It is their summer driving through the hills anthem. The song that makes them remember that they don’t have to be lonely anymore,” she added.

Gina Zo performing live. Photo Courtesy of Velvet Rouge.

Her experience on the singing competition ‘The Voice’

Zo reflected on her experience in the reality singing competition “The Voice.” “What a journey it was,” she recalled. “I really learned what it meant to have confidence in yourself and your abilities by being on the show.”

“To be able to say that a celebrated country singer turned his chair for me and then that I got to work with Gwen Stefani… It puts your mindset at ‘I am worthy of all of this success and all the success that is to come.’ You stop doubting yourself because now you know what you can do,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I absolutely love it. I know many people find it to be exhausting to have to constantly post – but I enjoy being able to be with others on platforms and show them what I am doing on a day-to-day basis.”

“It feels like even in a way, if you live in London or Australia or South America, you have the ability to feel like you are in the room with me before a show. I think that that is so impactful,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she revealed, “Shows, releases, fashion, and a massive move! I move to LA as I am writing this in just a few days.”

“To think that I get to be in LA with so many amazing music peers and get to meet new cool people in a place that feels so alive… what a journey?! Overall, everyone should expect to see Velvet Rouge and myself do massive things the rest of the year,” she elaborated.

Dream duet choices in music

On her dream duet choices in music, she remarked, “I have a list in my notebook at all times of the people I want to work with. Specifically my dream duets include Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks, and Norah Jones.”

“I am so moved by female artists with a long history of incredible career moments. These are the people I want to work with and learn from,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she responded, “I love this question because I feel like everyone assumes that success is just one moment – but in reality I am looking for success on a daily basis.”

“Some days, success is just getting to my show and playing an amazing set,” she admitted. “Some days it’s me hoping to get a nomination. Other days it is me simply putting on some makeup and going to the grocery store.”

“Success isn’t defined by what everyone else thinks it should be, it is what you think it is,” she added.

Closing thoughts on the new music

Zo shared her closing thoughts on the new Velvet Rouge music, “I hope that anyone who listens to the new music takes away that you can be whoever you want to be in your life.”

To learn more about Velvet Rouge, follow the band on Instagram.