Gilles Marini talks about his new film ‘Murder Company’

Actor Gilles Marini chatted about his new film “Murder Company,” which will be in theaters, digital, and On Demand on July 5, 2024.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Gilles Marini in 'Murder Company'
Gilles Marini in 'Murder Company.' Photo courtesy of Maverick Film & Complex Corp.
The synopsis is: In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of US soldiers are given orders to smuggle a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

Aside from Marini, it stars William Moseley, Pooch Hall, Joe Anderson, and Kelsey Grammer. Shane Dax Taylor directed from a screenplay by Jesse Mittelstadt.

Marini’s character was inspired by several members of the French resistance combined into one through his character.

On being a part of “Murder Company,” Marini said, “It was an extraordinary experience with a lot of fireworks. My grandmother was involved in this era, so playing this character was a bit of a homage to her in a way.”

“I played it based on who she was, so my character, Daquin, has a lot to do with my grandma. She was a hardcore resistance fighter, and I am proud to be a part of this film, for sure,” he said.

Working with Kelsey Grammer, William Moseley, and the cast

“First of all, Kelsey is pushing 70, and when he came on set, he commanded absolute brilliance,” Marini said. “Kelsey is just amazing to work with, and he is just on another level. Kelsey is as sweet as he can be.”

“William Moseley has an incredible physique. Have you seen his body? I want to get to that one day?” Marini said with a sweet laugh.

“William is a great guy, and he is very dedicated,” Marini admitted. “Also, Joe Anderson is such a skilled actor; I miss the guy every day.”

“Pooch Hall, who is known for his work in ‘Ray Donovan,’ is just phenomenal. Jilon VanOver was awesome as well. Basically, I worked with a group of guys that I can really say are my friends now,” Marini elaborated.

Working with Shane Dax Taylor as the director

Marini discussed working with Shane Dax Taylor as the director. “Shane was able to make something really beautiful out of this,” he said.

“Shane was simply incredible, and he is a brilliant dude. He shot this movie in no time with a lot of emotion, and a lot of understanding that this is a homage to that era and those people,” Marini explained.

Gilles Marini
Gilles Marini. Photo Credit: Alan Mercer.

Lessons learned from this screenplay and role

On the lessons learned from this  screenplay (by Jesse Mittelstadt) and role, Marini said, “More than anything, it was an opportunity for me to show others what I know all along from my childhood, and the experiences that I had with my grandmother, and even my wife, Carole’s, side of the family, who has spent years fighting vs. the American side of things.”

“When you are a French person, you have people who fought it and people who lived it. I have a lot of information that a lot of people didn’t have on set. I was trying to come across as real as possible because it was such an honor for me to be a part of this film,” he elaborated.

Marini’s message for his fans about ‘Murder Company’

For his fans and viewers, he said, “I want people to watch this film, and say ‘oh, let’s not replicate it.’ Let’s make sure that we keep each other in check so we don’t have to get rid of millions of humans for no reason.”

To learn more about actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Instagram.

