Gijs Blom nominated for the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor’ Daytime Emmy Award for ‘The Letter for the King’

Gijs Blom. Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik, Netflix

Dutch actor Gijs Blom has a major reason to be proud. He is nominated for the “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” Emmy Award for his acting performance in “The Letter for the King” on Netflix.

Blom was brilliant in this portrayal of the villainous Prince Viridian in the six-episode Netflix series, which was written and executive produced by William Davies.

In this family-friendly fantasy series, a teenage knight-in-training Tiuri (Amir Wilson) receives a secret letter from “The Black Knight” on which the fate of the kingdom depends. He embarks on an epic quest to deliver it to King Favian (Yorick van Wageningen) and stop the world from being plunged into darkness.

“The Letter for the King” received a total of 12 Daytime Emmy Awards. Aside from Gijs Blom vying for “Outstanding Lead Actor,” Amir Wilson is nominated for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program,” Andy Serkis is up for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program,” and the directors were recognized for “Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program.”

The show has also been nominated for “Outstanding Cinematography,” “Outstanding Art Direction / Set Design,” “Outstanding Single Camera Editing,” “Outstanding Special Effects,” and “Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

On June 25, 2021, at the Daytime Emmy Awards that were announced with the network categories, “The Letter for the King” won for “Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program,” “Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program,” and for “Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

