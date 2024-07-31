Gianni DeCenzo talks about starring in Season 6 of ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix

Xolo Maridueña, Gianni DeCenzo and, Jacob Bertrand in 'Cobra Kai.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix.

Actor Gianni DeCenzo chatted about starring as Demetri in Season 6 of ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

On being a part of Season 6 of “Cobra Kai,” he exclaimed, “It was insane. The premiere we did was the biggest premiere ever. This was one of our last ones, so we had to go big. It was awesome, and filming it was insane too!”

“The first five episodes came out, so people already know the amount of fighting that are doing. The next few episodes will be insane,” he said.

“In this season, we really get to see a new and different side to my character,” he observed. “In the past, he has gotten better in karate, but he has always stayed true to who he is as a person.”

“Now, we are getting a more cocky side of Demetri. It is really cool to experience that. I think people are really going to enjoy it. I really enjoyed playing him more this season than ever before,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay and role

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, he reflected, “This screenplay and role taught me how to work and collaborate with other people for a long period of time. Also, it taught me how to develop a character over the years.”

“Film is so fast… you do it real quick and then, you are done. In seven years, it really adds up and you learn a lot about the character. It’s so cool,” he admitted.

“We are No. 1 again on Netflix, and that is all we could have ever hoped for. We loved making it and we love that people are enjoying watching it. It’s a really great relationship,” he added.

Martin Kove as John Kreese in ‘Cobra Kai.’ Photo Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker, Netflix.

Martin Kove

DeCenzo had great words about veteran actor Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese.

“Martin is pretty cool,” DeCenzo said. “I’ve only had one scene one-on-one with him before, and he didn’t say anything. His character punched me in the face and broke my nose, but he is really cool, and it was great to work with him. I learned a lot from Martin.”

“Martin’s son, Jesse Kove, is really cool as well. I’ve spent time with Jesse at fan conventions and he is a great son; he helps out his father a lot,” DeCenzo added.

Sean Kanan

DeCenzo also complimented Emmy winner Sean Kanan, who plays Mike Barnes.

“Sean Kanan is really cool as well,” DeCenzo said. “This was my second season working with Sean. Getting to be in the dojo with him, and hanging out with him was pretty awesome. He speaks great Italian, and one of the first few conversations I was able to have with him was in Italian.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, DeCenzo said, “Right now, I would like to get into writing. That is something I would like to focus on more,” he said.

“I am developing my own projects so I am in my ‘era of creation.’ We will see how long that chapter is in the future,” he added.

DeCenzo shared that he enjoyed being a part of “Pop Culture Unplugged with Elias,” where he was featured in several occasions.

“I always love talking to Elias,” DeCenzo said. “I am glad that I am getting to talk about the new season now. The same holds true with walking the red carpet and meeting all the fans… it’s really awesome.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, DeCenzo remarked, “Success is finding what makes me happy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

For viewers and fans, DeCenzo said, “If the fans liked the first five episodes of ‘Cobra Kai,’ and if they thought those were crazy, they will love the remaining ones even more.”

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.

To learn more about Gianni DeCenzo, follow him on Instagram.