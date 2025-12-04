Connect with us

German broadcaster backs Israel in Eurovision debate

The public broadcaster organising Germany’s entry for Eurovision said Thursday that Israel was entitled to compete in the contest.
'There can be no Eurovision without Israel,' said Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer
The public broadcaster organising Germany’s entry for Eurovision said Thursday that Israel was entitled to compete in the contest, as European broadcasters debate whether to exclude the country over its conduct in Gaza.

The broadcaster SWR said in a statement sent to AFP that “the Israeli broadcaster KAN fulfils all the requirements for participation” in the contest.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, said in October that the prospect of Israel being excluded was “scandalous” and that he would advocate Germany boycotting the contest in that case.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is currently holding a two-day meeting in Geneva to discuss the issue, with several countries threatening to pull out if Israel is allowed to take part.

SWR said that the Eurovision Song Contest has for decades been “connecting people in Europe and beyond — through diversity, respect and openness, regardless of origin, religion or worldview. 

“It is a competition organised by EBU broadcasters, not by governments.”

It added that “we are confident a solution can be found in keeping with the principles of the EBU the competition”.

“There can be no Eurovision without Israel,” Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer said Wednesday in comments sent to AFP on Thursday, adding that the EBU should reflect “European values” in its decision.

Germany has traditionally been a steadfast supporter of Israel although Merz has criticised its campaign in Gaza, which has killed at least 70,000 people, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the UN considers reliable.

Past editions of the competition have also become embroiled in politics.

Russia was excluded after its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Belarus was shut out a year earlier after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

At the time of Russia’s exclusion, Germany’s public broadcasters ARD and ZDF welcomed the move.

“If a participant country of the ESC is attacked by another, we stand in solidarity within the European ESC family,” they said then. 

“Therefore, the decision against Russia’s participation… is correct.”

