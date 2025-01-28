Georgia Billington talks about the new Off-Broadway musical ‘Local Singles!’

Georgia Billington. Photo Credit: Geve Penaflor.

New York City-based actress Georgia Billington chatted about being a part of the new Off-Broadway musical “Local Singles!”

Can you tell us about your upcoming show? What we expect?

This coming Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., I am making my debut as Nancy in the Off-Broadway musical Local Singles!

Local Singles, a new musical with book, music & lyrics by Nick Navari, Directed by Clint Hromsco, tells the story of the YMCA’s finest support group for lonely people.

Running at The Players Theatre through February 9th, the show will make you laugh and break your heart, but you’ll walk away with a song stuck in your head, knowing that love still exists, no matter how complicated it can be.

What do you like most about your character?

I have been cast as a Swing in this production of Local Singles, which means that I cover all three leading female roles: Penny, Nancy and The Ex.

What I love most about being a swing is the ability to explore multiple different perspectives in the show, and the adrenaline rush when you are called to go on is like nothing else!

Being a Swing has been extremely challenging, but it has taught me invaluable lessons, and that the idea of perfectionism is unproductive, because there is no room for growth.

What do your plans for the future include?

My next adventure is yet to be announced, but I am excited to head back out on tour with a new show. After that, I will continue the grind, and see where this industry takes me!

How does it feel to be an actor/performer in the digital age? (Now with streaming technology and social media being so prevalent)

I think being a performer in the digital age is definitely challenging, with the added pressure of having a “following” on social media, and having your life open to the public eye.

Being international, however, means that social media helps to open the door to new connections, and new opportunities that might not lie in the current city I am in.

I believe that, when used strategically, social media can benefit the careers of artists, and opens them to audiences they might not have ever considered.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Find balance. In this industry especially, it is easy to get sucked into the ideals of working 24/7 to achieve your dreams, but it is just not physically possible. Find a balance between working hard for your career, and having a real life as well.

Make connections with people, not for what they can do for you, but what you can do for them.

Not only are you presenting yourself to be confident in your craft, but you are more appealing to work with, because you want to build others up as well.

Which actors would you like to someday work with as your dream collaboration choices?

Phillipa Soo, Sierra Boggess, and Emma Watson.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success for me, means loving the performances that I create. It would mean being able to create moments for audiences, where they can escape from their days and enter a new world that prompts them to think, make a change or create something new.

Success also means being able to turn down projects that don’t make me passionate.

Being able to say no is one of the most powerful things to me, not only in this industry, but in life.

What would you like to tell our readers about the show? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

When I first read Local Singles, I was moved to tears by the power of the show. I hope audiences can see that love can come in many forms, and that the family that you surround yourself with doesn’t have to be blood related.

You have the power to choose who you want to surround yourself with, and audiences can expect to laugh, cry, and be healed in ways they never expected.

To learn more about actress Georgia Billington, follow her on Instagram, and visit her website.