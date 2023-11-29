George Perris talks about his new album and PBS special

George Perris. Photo Credit: Elina Giounanli

Greek-French international recording artist George Perris sat down and chatted about his latest endeavors in New York City.

“I am very happy to be here,” he admitted. “Ever since I was a kid, I always dreamed of singing in different languages because Nana was my idol,” he explained. “I’ve always dreamed of singing outside of Greece but I never imaged I would be in America, Europe and so many countries.”

“I am really moved by that because I was a kid that dreamed of singing. I never thought my music would go to so many countries and it would see so many people,” he added.

Song selection approach for new holiday album

On the song selection approach for his new holiday album “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Perris said, “It was quite difficult ,actually. I had been dreaming of doing an album like this for many years.”

“I knew the first three songs that I wanted to have on the record, especially ‘Petit Papa Noël’ because it was my favorite song. I used to hear it from Nana Mouskouri when I was a kid so I really wanted to do that and ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.’ It took a year of hard work but I’m very proud of it,” he elaborated.

Working with the Czech Studio Orchestra

“I’m proud that we have a symphony orchestra playing on this album, the Czech Studio Orchestra,” he said. “There were so many musicians with such luxurious sounds. It was fun to do and I am constantly aware of how lucky I am to be able to do this.”

Favorite songs on the album

Perris listed “Petit Papa Noël'” and “The Secret of Christmas” as his two favorite songs on the album. “The message of the song ‘The Secret of Christmas’ is just beautiful and still very current,” he said.

“I hope people find company and comfort for the holidays with this album. If my voice can give listeners some warmth, that’s all I can ask for. Music has such a healing power that it can change people’s lives and it can bring them warmth, joy, solace, and a sense of fulfillment,” he added.

New PBS special

Perris is looking forward to for his fifth PBS special to come out this year. “This special I filmed it in Greece in a beautiful theater that is over 150 years old. It has a neo-classical style and I was very happy because I did it with some incredible musicians,” he said.

“I am very happy with my relationship with PBS because they have offered me a platform where many people have discovered me in America. It’s a very noble cause and they have supported my music, which I am very grateful for,” he added.

Career-defining moments

For Perris, a major moment for him was when Nana Mouskouri appointed him a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “Working with Mario Frangoulis was also a very important step in my career and my life,” he said.

Dream duets in music

In the dream duets department, he listed Celine Dion, Jonathan Groff, Barbra Streisand, and Ariana Grande as his dream collaboration choices.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Perris revealed, “Acceptance.” “I am finally accepting myself. It took me 40 years, which included five years in therapy but I’m getting there,” he said.

“Therapy has completely changed the way that I see things,” he added.

Looking back and reflecting over the years

“Over the last five years, looking back, I see a lot of struggle, hard work, perseverance and gratitude,” he expressed. “A constant motion, a never-ending thing. I got to sing in front of an ancient Greek temple. I am the first singer that they gave permission to do a concert and film a concert there on the island of Aegina.”

“I had a difficult childhood with a lot of adversity,” he said. “It was very important to me to work with UNICEF, in an effort to heal the child within me. The impact they have is tremendous. That has allowed me to see life in a totally different spectrum.”

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about George Perris, follow him on Instagram and Facebook, and check out his official website.