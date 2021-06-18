George Birge releases refreshing ‘Beer Beer Truck Truck’ country single

George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

Country artist George Birge released his refreshing “Beer Beer Truck Truck” solo country single on June 18 via Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is lighthearted, infectious, and a great deal of fun. Birge’s rich, resonant vocals on this tune are reminiscent of Jon Pardi meets Thomas Rhett, and that should be taken as a major compliment. The country radio airwaves ought to embrace this banger.

His “Beer Beer Truck Truck” single is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two giant thumbs up.

