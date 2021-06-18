Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

George Birge releases refreshing ‘Beer Beer Truck Truck’ country single

Country artist George Birge released his refreshing “Beer Beer Truck Truck” solo country single on June 18 via Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

George Birge
George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney
George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

Country artist George Birge released his refreshing “Beer Beer Truck Truck” solo country single on June 18 via Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is lighthearted, infectious, and a great deal of fun. Birge’s rich, resonant vocals on this tune are reminiscent of Jon Pardi meets Thomas Rhett, and that should be taken as a major compliment. The country radio airwaves ought to embrace this banger.

His “Beer Beer Truck Truck” single is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two giant thumbs up.

For more information on rising country artist George Birge, check him out on TikTok and Instagram

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with George Birge about his new solo music and future plans.

In this article:beer beer truck truck, Country, george birge, Single

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Governor Abbott needs to get his priorities straight

Texas governor Greg Abbot is asking the good citizens of his state to pay for a border wall to keep everyone from getting in...

22 hours ago
EU court to decide on Amazon tax appeal EU court to decide on Amazon tax appeal

Life

New fraud warning issued ahead of Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is a popular day with consumers, but the number of fraud cases around this time continues to rise. Find out how to...

23 hours ago
Presidential hopeful Fujimori repeats Peru vote fraud claims Presidential hopeful Fujimori repeats Peru vote fraud claims

World

Presidential hopeful Fujimori repeats Peru vote fraud claims

Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is alleging fraud in an election held June 6 - Copyright AFP Karen MINASYANPeru’s rightwing presidential hopeful Keiko...

24 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: America the disputable – Regressionist rampage in the Supreme Court is ugly and achieving nothing

The Supreme Court is supposedly a court of law, not a rest home for lobbyists and fanatics.

17 hours ago