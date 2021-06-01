Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

George Birge inks deal with Records Nashville, to release debut country single

Country singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation George Birge has inked a deal with Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

George Birge
George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney
George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney
Country singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation George Birge has inked a deal with Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The label is the Music City division of Barry Weiss’ Records, and it is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment.
 
Birge will release his highly-anticipated breakthrough country song, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” on June 18. His demo of “Beer Beer, Truck Truck” blew up on TikTok with well over 2.7 million views, and that subsequently earned him 130,000 followers in only two weeks

“The last few months have been life-changing for me,” George Birge said in a press statement. “My favorite part about songwriting is taking something obvious and putting an unexpected twist on it. Collaborating with Erynn and seeing people connect with the story of this song has been absolutely amazing,” he elaborated.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to Records’ Barry Weiss and Wide Open Music’s Ash Bowers and Brendan Rich for believing in me and my music. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store,” Birge exclaimed.
 
In addition, Birge has a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music. He is a co-writer on Clay Walker’s latest single “Need A Bar Sometimes,” and “Catching Up With An Ol’ Memory,” the latter of which is featured on Walker’s upcoming album.

He has also penned songs with such country artists as Matt Stell, Chris Lane, Gary LeVox, and Jay Demarcus.
 
To learn more about George Birge, check him out on TikTok and Instagram
In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Be aware: The onward march of cyber threats

A review of cyber threats by the UK government shows an increasing level of new threats, coming from multiple areas. Consumers, be aware.

15 hours ago
Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths

Tech & Science

Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world’s heat-related deaths

In the last three decades, global warming has been responsible for 37 percent of heat-related deaths across the globe.

15 hours ago
Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

Tech & Science

Whistler resort municipality hit by new ransomware operation

The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) has suffered a ransomware attack that forced them to shut down their network, website, email, and phone systems.

16 hours ago
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City' Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'

Entertainment

Sean Kanan talks about 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Limited Series’ for ‘Studio City’

Emmy nominee Sean Kanan chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Limited Series" for "Studio City."

19 hours ago