George Birge inks deal with Records Nashville, to release debut country single

Country singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation George Birge has inked a deal with Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.



The label is the Music City division of Barry Weiss’ Records, and it is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment.



Birge will release his highly-anticipated breakthrough country song, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” on June 18. His demo of “Beer Beer, Truck Truck” blew up on TikTok with well over 2.7 million views, and that subsequently earned him 130,000 followers in only two weeks



“The last few months have been life-changing for me,” George Birge said in a press statement. “My favorite part about songwriting is taking something obvious and putting an unexpected twist on it. Collaborating with Erynn and seeing people connect with the story of this song has been absolutely amazing,” he elaborated.



“I couldn’t be more thankful to Records’ Barry Weiss and Wide Open Music’s Ash Bowers and Brendan Rich for believing in me and my music. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store,” Birge exclaimed.



In addition, Birge has a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music. He is a co-writer on Clay Walker’s latest single “Need A Bar Sometimes,” and “Catching Up With An Ol’ Memory,” the latter of which is featured on Walker’s upcoming album.



He has also penned songs with such country artists as Matt Stell, Chris Lane, Gary LeVox, and Jay Demarcus.



To learn more about George Birge, check him out on TikTok and Instagram.