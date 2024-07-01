Geoff Downes of Asia talks about the ‘Asia: The Heat of the Moment’ Tour

Rock group Asia. Photo Courtesy of Glass Onyon PR.

Geoff Downes of Asia chatted about the “Asia: The Heat of the Moment” Tour, and their upcoming show at The Paramount.

Downes is a British keyboardist that gained fame as a member of The Buggles with Trevor Horn, the progressive rock group Yes, and Asia.

“I am very lucky to have had success with all three bands,” he noted. “Asia is very special to me because it was the first real band I started off, which allowed me to work with such great musicians as John Wetton, Carl Palmer and Steve Howe.”

‘Asia: The Heat of the Moment’ Tour

“I am very excited for this tour. It is a good name for a tour… isn’t it?” he said about “Asia: The Heat of the Moment” Tour.

“The band and I are really looking forward to it,” he said. “The band, comprised of John Mitchell, Harry Whitley, Virgil Donati, and myself, is incredible. I think people will see some great musicianship and they will hear some familiar music.”

“We have been rehearsing here in my studio for the last couple of weeks, so it is going to be great. It will be a really great evening,” he noted.

The Paramount show

On Sunday, July 7th, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.

“That upcoming show in Huntington should be great,” he exclaimed. “It will be an interesting bill with Focus, Martin Turner (former member of Wishbone Ash) and Curved Air. I think it’s going to be great. There is a lot of excitement around it.”

“I feel like I am in a very privileged position. There is a lot of variety on this bill. “Also, the fans can definitely expect to hear ‘Heat of the Moment’ at this show,” he elaborated.

“Asia’s music has meant a lot to a lot of people,” he acknowledged.

Geoff Downes on their landmark album ‘Asia’

On their eponymous seminal album, he said, “It was the buzz album of the year when it was released. In fact, our debut album ‘Asia’ was the biggest album in America in the year of 1982. We are happy that we still get to play it. I am absolutely still inspired by it, and it still great fun to play, and we will keep doing it.”

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring musicians, Downes said, “Get to know your instrument. A lot of people these days are more interested in the technology and getting sounds out of a computer. You want to learn how to play certain things and try and develop a unique style.”

Key to longevity in the music industry

On the key to longevity in the music business, Downes revealed, “I think probably keeping your enthusiasm levels up, and enjoying what you are doing. That is very important.”

“If you are not enjoying it, then you shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve worked with some of the greatest musicians in the world, so I am already privileged in that respect,” he explained.

“Also, try to establish your own style, as difficult as it may be because that is how people succeed and have longevity in this industry,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he responded, “I am a musician; that is what I do for a living and for a job. It’s my world. I wouldn’t want anything other than what I am doing. That is my goal.”

“Music is my superpower, and it’s a privilege to have that power, when you look at a band like Asia,” he admitted.

“Music is a great language, and it goes over barriers. It’s a common denominator and that’s what I love doing. It transcends all boundaries,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Constant Rediscovery.”

“That’s what I am constantly doing: finding new things to do, finding new avenues, finding new sounds to make music, and I am finding new ideas. It’s an ongoing thing,” he explained.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Downes said, “To be able to do something you love and it becomes your job is a success.”

“Being able to play music for a living is a really amazing thing. I am lucky in that regard because I’ve always loved music,” he acknowledged.

To learn more about the rock band Asia, check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.