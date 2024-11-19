‘General Hospital’ actor Marc Anthony Samuel talks about his latest projects

Marc Anthony Samuel. Photo Credit: Jackson Davis.

“General Hospital” actor Marc Anthony Samuel chatted about his latest acting projects.

These include starring in “The Merry Gentlemen” on Netflix, which premieres on November 20th, and the show “A Man on the Inside,” which premieres on the following day on Netflix.

Byron Pulsifer once said: “Imagine, dream, and believe in yourself. With determination and belief, you will be surprised at what you accomplish.” This quote applies to Marc Anthony Samuel, who is known for playing nurse Felix on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.”

‘The Merry Gentlemen’

The rom-com Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Hector David Jr., Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross, Beth Broderick, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, and Meredith Thomas among others.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” he exclaimed about being a part of “The Merry Gentlemen.” “It was such a great crew and such a great cast of actors. It was like hanging out with a bunch of friends and creating a project together. It went by so quickly; we had a blast.”

“Chad, Colt, Hector, and Michael are my guys,” he said. “They are all wonderful people and very grounded individuals. They were all great artists and so much fun to hang out with.”

“We had done a lot of extensive dance rehearsals for this project,” he noted. “

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Samuel said, “It taught me that I could actually dance a lot better than I thought, and that I could do choreography. I’ve never been a trained dancer, but it was really great to have our choreographers instruct us. They were so helpful to us.”

Samuel shared that a difference existed between doing the dancing in “The Merry Gentlemen” vs. The Nurses Ball on “General Hospital.”

He noted that on “General Hospital” and The Nurses Ball, there was a lot more freedom and it gave them opportunities to improvise. “I didn’t have to adhere to a tough choreography on ‘General Hospital’,” he said. “Thankfully, this movie proved to me that I could actually follow those directions and that I could have that in my wheelhouse.”

On working with Meredith Thomas, Samuel said, “Meredith is a really nice lady. We had a lot of fun. She was super cool. She was just awesome.”

“Honestly, everybody in the cast was a lot of fun to talk to, hang out with, and swap stories with. It was a really great crew,” he said. “I think the audience is going to have a lot of fun with this film for the holidays.”

“We worked really hard on this film, and we hope that the audience likes it too. We definitely feel that it has a place in the annual Christmas story time. I hope everyone checks us out,” he added.

‘A Man on the Inside’ show on Netflix

He is also looking forward to the show “A Man on the Inside,” where Michael Schur

serves as the showrunner, which will premiere on Netflix on November 21, 2024. Samuel plays the recurring role of C.J.

The synopsis is: Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter.

When he spies a classified ad from a private investigator, he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure, going undercover to solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom.

Remembering Johnny Wactor

Samuel also took the time to pay tribute to his late “General Hospital” co-star, friend, and acting school classmate Johnny Wactor.

“Johnny was a dear friend and he is very much missed,” Samuel said. “Johnny was a friend and a classmate, and I knew him before our time on ‘General Hospital.’ To know him is to know a very beautiful and generous person.”

