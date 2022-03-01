Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Gavin DeGraw to embark on ‘Full Circle Tour,’ to play The Paramount

Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will be kicking off his “Full Circle Tour” this April.

Published

Gavin DeGraw
Gavin DeGraw. Photo Courtesy of RCA Records
Gavin DeGraw. Photo Courtesy of RCA Records

Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will be kicking off his “Full Circle Tour” this April. Digital Journal has the scoop.

His tour will begin on April 19, where he will play at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, California, and it will wrap up on May 21 at The Bitter End in Manhattan. On May 14, he will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.

DeGraw is an acclaimed singer, performer, and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title track, “Chariot.” 

His self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.”

In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.  The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. 

In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People, and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others.

He was nominated for his first Grammy for “We Both Know,” the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, “Safe Haven.” Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold-out dates with the legendary Billy Joel.  

DeGraw released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles “She Sets the City On Fire” and “Making Love with The Radio On.”

To learn more about Gavin DeGraw, visit his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Full Circle, gavin degraw, Huntington, i don't want to be, New York, not over you, singer-songwriter, Tour
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

3 hours ago
Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions

World

Russians worry for their savings as ruble tanks

On Monday, the Russian currency plummeted to a historic low, falling to 100 against the dollar and 109.4 against the euro.

23 hours ago
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made the 70-kilometre journey from Lviv to the Polish border town of Medyka Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made the 70-kilometre journey from Lviv to the Polish border town of Medyka

World

Ukrainian refugees flood Poland where warm soup and solidarity await

Yelena Kleban's life was turned upside down in a matter of minutes when Russian bombs fell on her hometown of Lviv.

23 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

5 hours ago