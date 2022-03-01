Gavin DeGraw to embark on ‘Full Circle Tour,’ to play The Paramount

Gavin DeGraw. Photo Courtesy of RCA Records

Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will be kicking off his “Full Circle Tour” this April. Digital Journal has the scoop.

His tour will begin on April 19, where he will play at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, California, and it will wrap up on May 21 at The Bitter End in Manhattan. On May 14, he will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.

DeGraw is an acclaimed singer, performer, and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title track, “Chariot.”

His self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.”

In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum.

In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People, and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others.

He was nominated for his first Grammy for “We Both Know,” the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, “Safe Haven.” Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold-out dates with the legendary Billy Joel.

DeGraw released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles “She Sets the City On Fire” and “Making Love with The Radio On.”

To learn more about Gavin DeGraw, visit his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.