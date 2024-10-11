GASHI talks about his new album ‘Brooklyn Cowboy,’ music, and songwriting inspirations

GASHI. Photo Credit: Garfield Larmond Jr.

Singer-songwriter and rapper GASHI chatted about his new studio album “Brooklyn Cowboy.”

Song selection approach for ‘Brooklyn Cowboy’

On the song selection process for the new collection, he remarked, “I shared songs with my family and friends, my little nephews and my business partner on my label for months.”

“I even shared it with delivery drivers who dropped food off at my home to get a fresh perspective to see what resonated,” he added.

Personal favorite tune on the album

On his personal favorite song on the album, he shared, “My personal favorite is the title track “Brooklyn Cowboy” — it is my farewell to that starry-eyed kid who thought Hollywood was the only way to make it, when all along I could chase my dreams right from my own backyard in NYC.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he stated, “What fuels my songwriting is the everyday — the stories of people around me. I’m drawn to sharp wit and, of course, I cannot resist a clever triple entendre.”

The digital age

On being an artist of the digital age, GASHI said, “It is frustrating – I am not a fan of this era. The magic of Hollywood and music feels like it is fading, and I don’t think it is ever going to be the same.”

“Now, it is all about building cult-like following or people just don’t care anymore,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “My future plans include securing a big enough bag that I can kick back with my family, invest in other creatives, dip into fashion and only make albums for those exclusive road trips in my brother Matt’s Rolls Royce when we’re on family vacation.”

GASHI on the best advice he was ever given

On the best advice he was ever given, he said, “Go to college, become a doctor and make albums in your basement on the side.”

Dream duet

He revealed his typical dream duet. “My dream duet? Me, Lana Del Rey, Sade and Frank Sinatra samples, all laid over Kanye production — that would be pure magic,” he admitted.

Success

GASHI went on to furnish his definition of the word success: “It’s when you don’t have to check price tags, your whole family is thriving, you’re chilling in the shade of a tree you planted, and making life easier for the people around you.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Brooklyn Cowboy’

For his fans, GASHI remarked about the album, “It is one of those albums that’s going to matter more later, like it’s too raw and real for right now. It’s been through more pain than anything I’ve ever made, because I had to claw my way to even own it.”

“It’s the soundtrack to the darkest moments of my life, the stuff that nearly broke me. I didn’t think I’d survive to talk about it, honestly, but here it is,” he noted.

“I hope wherever you are, it helps you get through your own pain. If not…well, maybe your taste in music needs some work,” GASHI concluded.

His new album “Brooklyn Cowboy” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

