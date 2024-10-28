Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Gary Wheeler talks about directing ‘Blue Ridge: The Series’

Director and filmmaker Gary Wheeler chatted about directing “Blue Ridge: The Series.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Gary Wheeler
Gary Wheeler. Photo Courtesy of Gary Wheeler.
Gary Wheeler. Photo Courtesy of Gary Wheeler.

Director and filmmaker Gary Wheeler chatted about directing “Blue Ridge: The Series.”

‘Blue Ridge: The Series’

“I loved every minute of show-running ‘Blue Ridge: The Series’,” he exclaimed. “My favorite part of this industry is building communities and working with incredibly talented people, and we do that every day on the set of ‘Blue Ridge’.”

“Plus, I got to create a show set in my beautiful home state of North Carolina,” he added.

Working with the cast of actors on ‘Blue Ridge: The Series’

Wheeler praised his cast of actors, which include Johnathon Schaech, Jesse Kove, Mike O’Hearn, and James Maslow, among others. “All these guys are a dream to work with,” he exclaimed.

“They are supremely talented and professional. They show up on time, know their lines, and bring their ‘A’ game every single day to every single take,” he noted.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations as filmmaker, he revealed, “2025 will be my 30th year in the industry, and what still motivates me is telling stories of hope to an audience around the world.”

“Hope is one of the most powerful forces, and I want to reflect that in everything I do,” he acknowledged.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “Right now, we are in the middle of shooting Season 2
of ‘Blue Ridge: The Series,’ and it’s going fantastic.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he responded, “I’ve been blessed to work with so many talented people and some of the most special moments I’ve had have been finding myself working with actors that I’ve always looked up to.”

“People like Johnathon Schaech, Jill Wagner, Neal McDonough, Matthew Modine, Sarah Lancaster, Esai Morales, A Martinez, Bruce Boxleitner, Martin Kove, and many more,” he elaborated.

“To call them all friends, in addition to collaborators, has been amazing,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring filmmakers

For young and emerging filmmakers, Wheeler said, “This is a hard business, and you had better love it, or you won’t be able to make it. But if you do love it, then stay in the
game.”

“Know that it will be hard, but everybody goes through hard things. If you love what you do, let that passion fuel you and keep moving you ahead. You must also study your craft and develop a muscle that makes you a lifelong learner,” he elaborated.

“There is always room to grow,” he underscored.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “To me, success means having a family that loves me, working with people I like and admire, and doing the one thing I feel I was put on this Earth to do.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Blue Ridge: The Series’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “I want viewers to see that this show was made with a lot of love and heart by a group of people who want to make a difference in this world.”

To learn more about filmmaker and director Gary Wheeler, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:blue ridge, Director, Filmmaker, gary wheeler, James Maslow, jesse kove, Johnathon Schaech, Mike O'Hearn, the series
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

McDonalds: Burgers, bacteria and market bombing

Following the E. coli case, McDonald's shares are losing almost 7 percent.

18 hours ago
Indonesia aims to become one of the world's top three producers of EV batteries Indonesia aims to become one of the world's top three producers of EV batteries

Business

Indonesia bets on SE Asia’s first battery plant to become EV hub

Hyundai said the new factory was a commitment to helping the archipelago become a supercharged Southeast Asian EV maker.

24 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: Dr Strangelove opens in London

The play, like the film, satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the USA, ridiculing nuclear war...

1 hour ago
A couple pose for photos next to the statue of 'Hachiko' in front of Tokyo's Shibuya station A couple pose for photos next to the statue of 'Hachiko' in front of Tokyo's Shibuya station

Life

Legal focus: Top tips for an amicable divorce

Divorces which are taken to court, where one half of the couple is blamed for divorce, are expensive, lengthy and only serve to build...

14 hours ago