Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts talks ‘Get Down Like That,’ music, and Adele

Gary LeVox. Photo Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts chatted about his new solo single “Get Down Like That” and the digital age.

Tim Tebow once said, “Success comes in a lot of ways, but it doesn’t come with money and it doesn’t come with fame. It comes from having a meaning in your life, doing what you love, and being passionate about what you do. That’s having a life of success. When you have the ability to do what you love, love what you do, and have the ability to impact people. That’s having a life of success. That’s what having a life of meaning is.”

A person who is worthy of this inspirational quote by Tim Tebow is singer Gary LeVox.

A party-starting track “Get Down Like That” was written by Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, and Jesse Frasure, once again finding LeVox looking to lift country fans’ spirits. But this time, it’s in the eternal quest for a good time. “I love the song, it’s uptempo and it has a lot of meat on the bones. It is so fun to do live. It just caught fire, everyone that hears it for the first time just loves it, so I am excited,” he said.

“Get Down Like That” is an uptempo toast to small-town thrills and the untamed freedom of a Friday night, all with a hard-hitting beat and some down-home dobro hooks.

“I’ve loved this song from the first time I heard it and I hope y’all love it too,” LeVox said. “If you ain’t from a town like that, don’t worry we’re gonna show you how to get down like that. Turn it up loud,” he exclaimed.

“After 20 years as frontman to one of the most influential groups in country music history, “Get Down Like That” marks yet another new chapter for LeVox.

The beloved star released his solo debut ‘One on One’ in 2021, including inspirational anthems like “The Distance” and heartfelt collabs with BRELAND, MercyMe, Jonathan McReynolds, and LeVox’s daughter, Brittany. “Collaborating with Brittany on ‘While I Wait’ was great. She is such a great singer, and she killed it,” he said.

The collection is nominated for “Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year” at the 2022 Dove Awards, which airs on October 21 on TBN and the TBN streaming app. “I fell out of my chair when I found out about the nomination for that one,” he said. “It has been a fun ride.”

Other solo projects have included the irrepressible “We Got Fight,” featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film The ice Road, and another faith-forward gem titled “Working On Sunday,” but “Get Down Like That” is new territory. “That song ‘We Got Fight’ was a lot of fun, and I loved the movie too. I love Liam Neeson too, he and I are friends,” he said.

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “It just depends… on life events, being a dad, or hearing somebody’s life story. A lot of the times, I have melody first or vice versa. Just life in general.”

On being an artist in the digital age, LeVox said, “It is wild how the game has changed so much. It is awesome now because with streaming you can put out songs all the time.”

For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to persevere. “Never give up if that is what you want to do, it’s going to be a grind,” he said. “Don’t ever give up, sing every song, write every song like it’s the last one you ever will. Now with the streaming world, you can do it. Cut music that you love because you will have to live with it for the rest of your life.”

Looking ahead, LeVox continues to craft more solo music while also performing select shows across America, as fans get a deeper view of a star who’s helped shaped the course of the genre.

“Fast Cars and Freedom” is the song from his catalog that he claimed as his favorite to perform live. “‘Fast Cars and Freedom’ is pretty special because Neil Thrasher and I wrote that together and it was our first No. 1,” he said.

LeVox listed Adele as his dream female duet choice in the music business.

On his career-defining moments, he said, “There are a lot of moments. ‘I’m Movin’ On’ put us on the map and people started taking us and our music seriously. Also, ‘Bless the Broken Road’ and the animated ‘Cars’ movie. There are just so many milestones.”

He opened up about life during the quarantine over the years. “It has just been crazy, it’s hard to believe,” he said. “I live on a ranch and there is nobody around here, so it has been kind of nice. That’s when I was able to do the ‘One on One’ record.”

Speaking of “One on One,” a song that stands out to him from that collection is “All I See,” which he revealed that he and BRELAND co-wrote in 15 minutes. “It was simple and unexpected with an awesome melody,” he said.

If he were to have any superpower, he noted that he would be an “invisible man.” “I would love to be a fly on the wall,” he said with a sweet laugh.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, LeVox said, “Peaceful.”

Over the last two decades, he acknowledged that he sees “a lot of touring.” “We basically toured for 20 years straight without taking any breaks,” he said. “I look back and think of all the great times. We toured the world.”

LeVox defined the word success as “setting a goal and accomplishing it.”

“Get Down Like That” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “I want the fans to be able to turn it up, and just have a blast. That song will get stuck in your head but it’s fun,” he said.

To learn more about Gary LeVox and his new music, check out his official website.