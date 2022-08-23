Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel becomes HBO’s best launch

Nearly 10 million viewers in the U.S. watched the first episode of “House of the Dragon” — the first spin-off to “Game of Thrones.”
AFP

Published

Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin's fantasy books, "House of the Dragon" depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters
Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin's fantasy books, "House of the Dragon" depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono
Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin's fantasy books, "House of the Dragon" depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono

Nearly 10 million viewers in the United States watched the eagerly-awaited first episode of “House of the Dragon” — the first spin-off to “Game of Thrones”, making it HBO’s most successful series launch, WarnerMedia said.

The original “Thrones”, with its unique blend of fantasy, violence, medieval politics and dragons, became a global phenomenon that hooked audiences and won awards, but its 2019 finale was panned by fans and critics.

Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy books, “House of the Dragon” depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular “Thrones” characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

It is based on his book, “Fire and Blood”.

The show’s premiere on Sunday evening drew 9.98 million viewers in the United States across HBO’s platform, making it “the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO”, the television network’s owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement late Monday.

It was also the “largest series launch on HBO Max”, its streaming platform, in the United States, Latin America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the US entertainment giant said.

There was “an unprecedented level” of simultaneous streams on the platform, it added.

The series has nine episodes and features Paddy Considine as the kindly King Viserys and Matt Smith as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon.

“Game of Thrones” ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019, and other spin-offs are in the works.

The HBO show’s popularity will likely be measured against “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, adapted by Amazon Prime Video.

“The Rings of Power” is set 4,000 years before the film trilogy and original books, in a fictional “Second Age” — a historical period sketched out in less detail by Tolkien’s writings.

Amazon Prime bought the rights for $250 million almost five years ago.

It spent more than $1 billion for five seasons of the show — each 10 hours long.

The first season will launch on September 2.

In this article:dragon, Entertainment, television, thrones, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

14 hours ago
WeaveSphere WeaveSphere

Tech & Science

IBM and Evoke announce WeaveSphere tech conference this fall in Toronto

As one of the largest tech conferences in Canada, WeaveSphere is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and 150 startups.

16 hours ago
The debt-financed acquisition of a US rival before the pandemic has put British cinema chain Cineworld in a dire situation as people haven't returned to movie theatres in numbers The debt-financed acquisition of a US rival before the pandemic has put British cinema chain Cineworld in a dire situation as people haven't returned to movie theatres in numbers

Business

British cinema chain mulls US bankruptcy filing

British-based cinema chain Cineworld confirmed Monday that a US bankruptcy filing is among options for the debt-laden group.

22 hours ago
Shanghai will switch off decorative lights and video screens on its famed Bund riverfront to save power Shanghai will switch off decorative lights and video screens on its famed Bund riverfront to save power

Business

Shanghai’s Bund to go dark as China heatwave prompts power cuts

Multiple provinces have announced power cuts to cope with a surge in demand, driven partly by people cranking up the air conditioning.

23 hours ago