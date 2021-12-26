Gabriel Jarret talks about ’13 Minutes,’ ‘Bring on the Dancing Horses,’ and ‘Ask Me to Dance’

Gabriel Jarret. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Jarret

Actor Gabriel Jarret chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “13 Minutes,” “Bring on the Dancing Horses,” “Bring on the Dancing Horses,” and “Ask Me to Dance.”

Jarret recently co-starred as Greg, an auto repair shop owner and ambulance dispatcher, opposite Amy Smart, Thora Birch, and Anne Heche, in the true tornado survival Quiver feature, “13 Minutes,” which is available on VOD. “Shooting ’13 Minutes’ was a blast actually, I enjoyed doing it,” he said.

“I liked the wind sequence since when they got the fans going, those things are blowing at 70 miles per hour. That doesn’t sound like a lot and I thought I was going to be able to stand on my feet with no problem, but that turned out to be a problem. I went down a couple of times,” he added with a laugh.

He plays a man of the cloth opposite Tom Malloy, Briana Evigan, Jesse Kove, and Joyce DeWitt in the romantic comedy “Ask Me to Dance.” “That is going to be coming out in the beginning of 2022, and that was a blast to shoot as well,” he said.

Jarret portrays Heckle, a 13th Century plague sanitizer in “Bring on the Dancing Horses,” a limited series that stars Kate Bosworth, where all of his dialogue was in American sign language. “That was a lot of fun to shoot too but it was really challenging because of the sign language and other costume specialties,” he said.

In addition, he enjoyed being a part of “Gym Rat,” which afforded him the privilege to work with actor Josh Murray, whom he described as a “nice and genuine actor and individual.”

On being an actor in the digital age, Jarret said, “It is quite daunting. It is like going at it all brand new. All the rules have changed and everything about it is different. Even what you do on the set to prepare for whatever you are going to do and your work ethic is different.”

A native of Westlake Village, California who grew up in Malibu, Gabe is the son of screenwriter Jeremy Joe Kronsberg who wrote Clint Eastwood’s celebrated comedy Every Which Way But Loose.

At 11, Jarret’s first show business opportunity came when he picked up a copy of Daily Variety and spotted a talent audition ad. Taking the bus from Malibu to Hollywood, he was selected to play one of the background kids on Walt Disney’s Mousercise, an exercise show.

Graduating from high school, Jarret was accepted at UCLA but decided to pursue acting full time. He made his scripted television debut on Goodnight, Beantown, and appeared opposite Joe Pantoliano in the play Vampire Guts. Then his big break came when he won the lead opposite Val Kilmer in the comedy “Real Genius,” in which he played a 14-year-old whiz kid who goes to college. He has been a working actor ever since.

His feature credits include The Karate Kid Part III, Apollo 13, The American President, Las Days, Poseidon (as the helmsman), Frost/Nixon, Swing State, and Limbo.

His television credits include 21 Jump Street, The Bronx Zoo, Freddy’s Nightmares, L.A. Law, Party of Five, The West Wing, The Game, and Mystic Cosmic Patrol.

To learn more about actor Gabriel Jarret, check out his IMDb page.