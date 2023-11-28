Gabriel Hogan talks about honoring the service men and women in new original film

Gabriel Hogan. Photo Courtesy of truTV.

Canadian actor Gabriel Hogan chatted about honoring the service men and women in his new original Great American Family film.

“My Christmas Hero” premiered on November 24 on Great American Family, which coincided with Black Friday. Hogan stars opposite Candace Cameron Bure. “This movie was so great,” he admitted.

“These types of movies, the romantic comedies that are released during this time of year are so dependent on who you are playing opposite. It is important that you have chemistry and you get along with your leading lady,” Hogan elaborated.

Working with Candance Cameron Bure

“It was so much fun and Candace was so easy to work with,” he said. “Candace has great comedic timing, she is smart, beautiful, and calm. She is such a pleasant scene partner. I just had a blast.”

The synopsis of the movie is: An army reserve doctor Nicole (played by Candace Cameron Bure) tracks down her family’s military history with the help of a new romance named Major Ross (Gabriel Hogan).

“I read the script and I thought it was great. I am all about honoring our men and women who dedicate their lives in serving the country. It is an amazing thing to me. My grandfather fought in World War II so I have a little bit of a history there. That was the cherry on top, literally, for doing this,” he explained.

“The fact that the service men and women were the theme of this movie made me really proud to be a part of it. I love how it honors the military,” he added.

The digital age

“We were on strike for a long time and we made a deal. The landscape is different due to AI and streaming. There is more work out there but the contracts aren’t as great as they used to be. The digital age is changing and so is the world. We just go with the flow. As long as you are making work that you feel good about.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Hogan said with a sweet laugh, “Back to Work.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Hogan said, “Stick with it. If you love it, do it. Create things with your friends, make movies together, go see theater, read books, and study the actors that you love. You need to love acting not just wanting to be famous. One will give you a career, and one won’t.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Hogan said, “Success in the business is the ability to have a choice. It takes a while to get there, especially to choose the work that you want to do.”

“To be a successful actor means to keep your creative choice while still being able to support your family,” he added.

To learn more about Canadian actor Gabriel Hogan, follow him on Instagram.