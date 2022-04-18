‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin opens up about her latest projects

Jodie Sweetin. Photo Credit: The Riker Brothers

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin chatted about her latest projects and ventures. These include “Beyond the Edge,” “Just Swipe,” ” “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition,” and her “Never Thought I’d Say This” podcast.

‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’

Actress, producer, host, author, and activist Jodie Sweetin garnered the love of millions in her role as Stephanie Tanner on ABC’s long-running, hugely popular sitcom “Full House,” which still airs in syndication, and the widely popular Netflix spinoff “Fuller House” which ran for five seasons and earned multiple awards and nominations.

“I loved playing Stephanie because she had snark and edge to her, and that was really fun. I liked to see how she reacted to everything in the house and she always had clever one-liners and I appreciated that about Stephanie,” she said.

In “Fuller House,” she had great words about working with Juan Pablo Di Pace and Michael Campion. “They are such great and wonderfully-talented guys,” she said. “Michael was always such a sweetheart and it was fun to watch him grow up over the years. Juan Pablo is truly one of the most talented people that I know, and he is such a wonderful friend.”

Remembering Bob Saget

Sweetin paid tribute to her late but great “Full House” father Bob Saget (who played the iconic role of Danny Tanner). “It was definitely a rough time but I also feel that his passing brought many people together,” she said.

“I try to look at the things that he would be really happy about that happened afterward and that makes it a little bit easier. Bob really was so well-loved and I know he would have been so happy to see everyone singing his praises, that would have meant the world to him,” she elaborated.

‘Just Swipe’ romantic comedy

Sweetin recently pulled double duty as a co-executive producer and star in the rom-com “Just Swipe” and she just wrapped production on “Craft Me a Romance,” which will be out later this year where she once again stars and serves as co-executive producer.

Speaking of “Just Swipe,” it was directed by Elizabeth Blake-Thomas. “Elizabeth Blake-Thomas is such a fantastic director, I had such a great time with her and I really learned a lot. It was a quarantine shoot and the first one that I worked on after the pandemic had started, so it was nice to be back on set and we made it work. The movie is streaming now and it is so much fun to rise to the challenge and shoot in that environment,” she said.

On the silver lining during the pandemic, Sweetin responded, “I learned to listen to my limits as far as social media and engaging with people. It taught me to be more thoughtful about how and who I spend my time with. I think we all took a step back in that regard.”

She shared that she enhanced her “gardening skills” during the shutdown. “My weekends were full of gardening plans and that was something that I had never done before,” she said. “When I am gardening, it gives me the opportunity to be very present, listen to music, and be outside in the sunshine.”

‘Beyond the Edge’

Sweetin can currently be seen toughing it out in the jungles of Panama every Wednesday night on the new celebrity-driven CBS reality series “Beyond the Edge” and will next be competing in the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s” later this month. “‘Beyond the Edge’ was the hardest, most challenging yet most rewarding thing that I have ever done in my life that I don’t know if I would ever want to do again,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“The recent show ‘Beyond the Edge’ has defined who I am and who I want to be, what I am determined to do, and how much I am willing to challenge myself. It was a very big moment in my life, and I am very grateful that I did it,” she added.

‘Never Thought I’d Say This’ podcast

Sweetin ventured into the world of podcasts with the launch of “Never Thought I’d Say This,” which is currently in its fourth season. Sweetin, along with her best friend and life coach Celia Behar, hilariously tackle all areas of parenting and give unfiltered advice to listeners.

On being an actress, producer, and podcast host in the digital age, she said, “It is really interesting. I am finding ways to connect with it. I am trying to learn and I am trying to stay cool with it. There are a lot more opportunities in a lot of ways. You can really create your own content and that wasn’t always the case.”

“I am enjoying the digital age in some ways, while in other ways, it feels overwhelming,” she admitted.

“I am working with comedian friends of mine on doing a monthly special live show, ‘SDSC’, which has been a great adventure into the world of stand up,” she added.

In addition, Sweetin is a favorite guest among most talk shows, becoming a recurring guest co-host on “The Talk” and E!’s “Daily Pop” regularly. In 2016, she was one of Ellen DeGeneres’ most frequent guests, second only to Hillary Clinton.

Jodie Sweetin: A Hallmark sensation

In 2017, Sweetin toplined her first Hallmark movie “Finding Santa,” which scored huge ratings for the network. Her second movie, “Entertaining Santa,” aired during the 2018 holiday season and inspired her to record her own rendition of “Santa Baby” with her friend Jacob Tolliver.

In 2019, Sweetin starred in the Hallmark movie “Love Under the Rainbow” and her fourth Hallmark movie, “Merry and Bright” aired during the 2020 holiday season.

Previously, Sweetin served as co-executive producer and co-starred with her actress friends Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin in the unscripted comedy “Hollywood Darlings,” which ran for two seasons on POP TV.

In 2016, Sweetin was the third most googled actress of the year and the sixth most searched subject on Yahoo and she lit up the dance floor on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”; moreover, in 2009, Sweetin published her memoir, “UnSweetined,” which documented her life growing up in the spotlight and the years after. “I have been in this business for a really long time, I love what I do, and I am really grateful,” she said.

Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, “The key is being adaptable, and being willing to do whatever it is that it takes. Also, being willing to pivot and change. I have found the greatest reward in taking opportunities that I wouldn’t normally do such as doing Christmas holiday movies for Hallmark all the time now, I am so grateful for that, and those are so much fun. That was something that I had never pictured myself doing, but now, Hallmark movies are something that I really enjoy doing.”

For young and aspiring actors, Sweetin said, “You are going to hear the word ‘no’ a lot. Don’t be afraid, it doesn’t mean that you suck, it just means that you have to keep trying.”

On her daily motivations, Sweetin said, “I want to be able to grow more and more into the person that I want to become. I want to be able to have the platform to promote and stand up for the things that I am really passionate about, and hopefully, bring a bit of joy, happiness, and art to people while I get to do that.”

If she were to look back and reflect in a rearview mirror over the last two decades, Sweetin remarked, “I see a complete evolution of who I thought I wanted to be and where I am heading now. I see incredible growth in self-confidence and self-assuredness. I think I have really gotten to grow into my own skin over the last 20 years. I am really grateful for where I am now.”

Jodie Sweetin: The activist

Over the last several years, Sweetin has become an outspoken activist in multiple areas, advocating for true political and societal changes. With many areas of interest, including women’s issues, BIPOC support, AAPI violence prevention, and awareness, climate change, the Unhoused populations, LGBTQ+ equality, and progressive financial policies.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Sweetin revealed, “Let’s see what happens next.” “I don’t know what is coming next and I am okay with that. I am along for the ride and I am willing to do whatever I have to,” she explained.

Spare time, family, and hobbies

In her rare spare time, Sweetin loves to dive into a good book or catch up on a true crime series. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys going on adventures with her two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, and their rescue dog Isa.

If she were to go on “The Masked Singer,” she shared that she would go on as a “sloth.” “I would be a sloth because I really love sloths, they are amazing,” she admitted.

When asked what superpower she would have, she acknowledged that it would be “to be able to read people’s minds.” “Not just people in my family but people that walk down the street. That would be fascinating. I would like to have a window into people’s minds,” she said.

Success

Sweetin defined the word success as “being able to be fully present in my life without stressing about what has happened and worrying about what is going to happen in the future.”

“Success is being able to enjoy the moment,” she said. “While it is hard sometimes, success is attainable whether or not you have money or whether or not you have everything you want. Being able to be fully present in the moment is real success. I am always striving to have peace of mind.”

For her fans and supporters, Sweetin concluded, “A huge ‘thank you’ for supporting me throughout the years and for following my journey. I get messages all the time from people and that means the world to me. Again, let’s see what happens next. I am excited for what the future will bring.”

To learn more about actress, activist, and multifaceted entertainer Jodie Sweetin, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.