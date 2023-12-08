From child prodigy to master educator: Margarita Pinkosz’s inspiring musical journey

Photo courtesy of Margarita Pinkosz

Classical music has long been the silent voice that expresses the inexpressible, a language that speaks to the deepest recesses of our emotional and mental well-being. We see it in history: the tales of classical virtuosos whose compositions touched hearts and soothed minds. From Bach’s complex fugues to the emotive swells of Beethoven’s symphonies, classical music has the power to heal, inspire, and uplift humanity. Margarita Pinkosz’s musical journey is a testament to the transformative power of this timeless art form.

In the quaint town of Brest, France, 11-year-old Margarita Pinkosz sat poised at the piano, her fingers dancing across the keys with a grace that belied her years. Her hands, small but deliberate, moved with precision and passion, winning her the first prize in an international piano in two categories against seasoned adult musicians who had been at the game longer than her. This victory was not just a personal triumph but a moment of recognition that would carry her name beyond the grand halls of Brest.

The Polish media quickly took notice of Margarita’s exceptional talent. Various television shows and news segments in the arts and culture sections ran her story, showcasing her performances to a broad audience in her country and beyond. This young girl, who had chosen the piano as her confidant, now shared her gift with the world, her music becoming a therapy for herself and her audience.

“On the piano, I could express myself without words,” Margarita reflects on her early connection with music. “I often felt like I couldn’t share my thoughts at school, with my friends, or even with my family, but on piano, everything was possible; it was a soothing, satisfying, and freeing experience.”

Margarita’s journey continued in Belgium, where, under the guidance of a classical music agent, she enchanted audiences with her concerts. Shortly after, a Belgian organization invited her to record a CD dedicated to Polish repertoire, and thus her career took off. Margarita’s pursuit of musical excellence never wavered, earning her Masters in Arts from two distinguished universities and acceptance into the Early Music department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music to study harpsichord with the Grammy-nominated Prof. Corey Jamason.

“With music, the training never ends,” Margarita explains. “We are constantly trying to learn and progress by listening to others, taking music sessions with other more experienced musicians, reading, and often writing.” She adds she has trained intensely in piano solo and chamber music classical performance over the years and, with time, become interested in contemporary 20th/21st-century style and performing in orchestras, both symphonic and early music ensembles.

During the pandemic, when the world was reeling from all the pain and loss, Margarita used music to entertain and uplift. Winning multiple international music competitions performing on harpsichord, she demonstrated that music could transcend the barriers of a world in isolation. Her participation in the American Bach Soloists Academy in the summer of 2023 marked another milestone, introducing a new chapter to an already satisfying career.

As an educator with over twenty years of experience, Margarita has nurtured hundreds of students, imparting the technical skills of piano and harpsichord and the life lessons of resilience and confidence. Her pedagogical approach goes beyond mere instruction; it is about instilling a love for music that echoes the therapeutic essence she has experienced. With plans to compose a book of piano pieces for children and young adults, Margarita aims to introduce the younger generation to the diverse world of classical music, from the romantic to the contemporary, with a particular emphasis on female composers.