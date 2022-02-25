From Celebrity DJ to VR Queen, Georgia Sinclair backs virtual touring for artists and the Metaverse

Georgia Sinclair. Photo Credit: Glenn Nutley

Australian media personality and celebrity DJ Georgia Sinclair chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about how she envisions artists transitioning from everyday touring in the physical world, to touring virtually in the Metaverse.

As a rising star in Los Angeles, Sinclair is best known for her early days of hosting the Warner Bros. show ‘Kids WB’ before her move to the United States.

Since turning to a career DJ’ing, Sinclair has recognized the many opportunities she’s been presented with over the years in meeting industry-leading talent – including the ability to work with Drake, Neyo, G-Eazy, Rich The Kid, Halsey, Black Bear, 21 Savage, and Saweetie to name a few.

Fate’s Diagnosis Changed Her Life Forever

Fate, as you will, turned Sinclair’s entire world upside down, when she was diagnosed with “a benign, but aggressive golf-ball sized brain tumor” early on in her career.

“A couple of years into hosting Kids WB, I started to feel unwell. Many doctors and tests later, I was diagnosed with a benign but aggressive golf-ball-sized brain tumor. Apart from the rough diagnosis, the most devastating part for me was that I was forced to quit my job and go into what turned into a 2.5-year recovery. I felt like I lost my identity. Little did I know, I was just discovering who I really was.”

Turning to DJing, she used her passion for music as a distraction from her illness, eventually making the full transition into the electronic music landscape. As it would appear, the ratio of men-to-women DJs was quite imbalanced.

“The funny part is, there is absolutely no correlation between a person’s gender identity and their ability to DJ,” Sinclair says. “While there is still an disparity, there are so many incredible women DJ’s and producers who have climbed the ranks, offsetting that ratio quite significantly.”

The future of music is within Web3

Fast forward to 2022, where the music landscape has finally hit a crossroads of where to carry its artists next, thanks to Web3 and the metaverse.

At its fundamental level, Web3 represents the next generation of the internet, serving as the forefront for a more globally accessible and connected online infrastructure, that is focused on shifting power from big tech to individual users.

As we approach this new internet, artists are now deciding how to better monetize their brands and expand their global reach without intermediaries or entities blocking their pathway.

“The playing field has been somewhat leveled, thanks to platforms such as Soundcloud, TikTok, and now, Web3 technology,” she explains. “Anyone with a camera phone and some creativity can build a brand and build that brand amongst a broad audience. Subscription-based models and Web3 technology allows for creators to monetize their content and connect directly with their fanbase, without the involvement of intermediaries.”

Sinclair says she is a firm believer that NFT, or non-fungible token technology represents the next industrial revolution in which we consume content. “This is going to render many of the old ways of doing things completely redundant. Creators now have the ability to do everything themselves.”

Could the Metaverse make live touring a premium?

As an artist, Sinclair admits the often confusing nature of explaining what the “Metaverse” actually is.

“People have different interpretations of the word ‘Metaverse’…mine is that it is a web-based environment where people can interact. Many believe it to be specific to 3D-rendered virtual worlds, such as Roblox or Sandbox – however, it really serves as the playground for any online platform where users can interact with one another.”

But Sinclair’s focus right now is addressing the real-world limitations live touring presents for both artists and consumers.

“The artist is limited to performing a limited number of shows per year, strictly for travel purposes. There is also an enormous cost associated with touring, including physical limitations, accessibility challenges, age restrictions, venue capacity, and of course, ticket costs.”

According to the DJ, many of these issues can be solved through virtual touring, which can occur from the comfort of the artist’s own home or studio for a surprisingly low cost.

“While many believe that virtual touring may kill the magic of live touring, I believe it does the exact opposite. If an artist performs fewer live shows and more metaverse shows, then the live shows they perform are likely to be more energized, busier, and more profitable – opening up the space for a wider variety of artists to tour live as the venue’s booking schedules seek out different talent.”

She described this experience as one where fans attend a virtual show either live with zero latency, or at a time of their choosing as a replay, with other fans from across the globe.

“They can also attend the same show more than once, and have an entirely different experience.”

She pointed to one platform she collaborated with, Redpill VR, which builds high-fidelity virtual worlds that can currently host up to 1,000 attendees on multiple shards of up to 50 people plus animated characters for atmosphere.

She says that by the end of 2022, this number will increase to 100,000 attendees.

“In my opinion, live touring will become a more premium experience,” she concluded.

Sinclair will be performing alongside Rich The Kid, Alec Monopoly, and the Bored Ape Yacht Club DJ Duo “Escape Plan” at the Creator Island event in Boston on March 5.

To learn more about Georgia Sinclair, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.