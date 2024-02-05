From acting with legends to writing for stars: Nadia Litz’s story

Photo courtesy of Nadia Litz

Nadia Litz’s journey in film and television is marked by her fervent passion and diverse talents. With standout performances in leading roles and her influential contributions as a writer, Litz has established a distinct presence in the entertainment industry. Her career is characterized by a continuous evolution, pushing the limits and consistently bringing fresh perspectives to her craft.

She first caught the eye of Viggo Mortensen, a well-known actor, who chose her for a key role in his movie The Dead Don’t Hurt. This was important because they had already worked together in Crimes of the Future, directed by the famous David Cronenberg. This film was shot in beautiful Greece and featured stars like Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, which was noteworthy for Litz as it was her second time there.

But Litz isn’t just an actress; she’s also a brilliant writer. Her script for The People Garden won a big award at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Screenwriter Lab. This script was so good that Pamela Anderson and Dree Hemingway, both famous actors, wanted to be in the movie. The People Garden was shot in Canada and Japan and was even selected for a competition at BAFICI, another big film festival. It was later picked up by Orion Pictures, a company known for releasing top movies like Women Talking.

Litz’s acting skills were first noticed in Jeremy Podeswa’s The Five Senses, shown at Cannes. She also played the daughter of Sam Shepard, a famous playwright and actor, in Podeswa’s hit mini-series After The Harvest. This role got her a nomination for Best Actress. Litz is known for choosing challenging roles and working with great directors. She loves to take risks in her acting, seeking to play a critical lead role in bringing complex narratives to the big screen.

Her writing also garners attention. Litz writes unique stories, often with strong female leads. She aims to create roles that help actresses win awards. Her love for acting started when she was a kid. She was deeply moved by the film Elephant Man by David Lynch. This experience led her to study acting techniques and later to realize that she could tell stories through writing. This discovery helped her start her writing career.

Litz believes in being fearless, both in acting and writing. She achieves success by believing in herself. Her strong work ethic and discipline help her overcome challenges. Litz says, “The only thing that really stands in the way of your success is you.” She also speaks about genuinely loving your work and taking advice only from people you admire.

As for her future goals, Litz wants to keep acting and reinventing herself for well-known filmmakers. As a writer, she wants to continue creating roles that prominent actors and actresses would love to play.Nadia Litz isn’t just an actress or a writer; she’s a dynamic artist and a force in the industry who keeps pushing her limits in the movie world. From prestigious film festivals to popular movies, her journey inspires others. With hard work and a love for storytelling, she shows that you can make your own path in cinema.