Frederick Keeve talks about his new film ‘The Godfather Buck’

Frederick Keeve in 'The Godfather Buck.' Photo Courtesy of 'The Godfather Buck.'

Actor and writer Frederick Keeve chatted about his new film “The Godfather Buck.”

“The Godfather Buck” was directed by Thomas J. Churchill (“The Amityville Harvest”), and it was released via Gravitas Ventures on April 19, and it is available in select U.S. theaters and VOD.

Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”) and Frederick Keeve star as two brothers, Steven and Dan Madden respectively, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear. While there, they hunt white-tailed deer for one week. Their half-brother Andrew Madden (played by Indar Smith) stops by for a visit one evening, and that will impact and change all of their lives forever.

Inspiration to write this film

On his inspiration to write “The Godfather Buck,” Keeve said, “I saw a 1960 movie by the great Italian director Luchino Visconti called ‘Rocco and His Brothers.’ It’s a post-war drama about five brothers that came from a poor, rural area and moved to a much more sophisticated environment. It’s about how they adapt to life in the big city. Each brother has a very distinct journey.”

“It was such a beautiful movie and it inspired me to make a movie about men and masculinity,” he admitted. “In our world, we see movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter but we don’t really have one for men, and I wanted to explore what it is to be a man in today’s environment.”

“This film started with a great script,” he added. “Everybody who read the script loved it, and wanted to be a part of this film.”

Working with Kyle Lowder and Indar Smith

Keeve had great words about working with his co-stars Kyle Lowder and Indar Smith. “After the script poured out in two weeks, I found Thomas, who is a very experienced director and he did a fantastic job,” he said.

“Then, after I found a gorgeous location, I found the most brilliant actors I could find, and then, I raised the movie the film,” he added.

“Kyle Lowder was perfect for the role, and my own high standard of excellence was matched by his,” he said. “I was very familiar with Indar’s work and he was always very spot-on. Indar is also one of the nicest people ever, and he loves acting.”

“Since it was COVID, I just wanted to do a story that we could do out in the wilderness with a couple of actors, where we could make it simple and shoot it,” he added.

The trailer for “The Godfather Buck” may be seen below.

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, Keeve said, “I like it even though I’m more of a traditional filmmaker. I really hope that movie theaters are around to stay. In the digital age, it gives independent filmmakers a lot of leeways to make our dreams come true and manifest our artistic vision.”

For fans and viewers, Keeve concluded about “The Godfather Buck,” “We hope the audience comes and sees the film and we want them to be entertained. We also want them to really think about what it is to be a family, what it is to love a brother or a sibling, or what it is to have a secret that you can’t tell anyone, and what it means to forgive, that’s the big message: forgiveness. There needs to be a broader understanding of not judging people but to be more understanding and forgiving.”

