Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons nostalgic at The Paramount in Huntington

Frankie Valli. Photo Courtesy of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

On Thursday, August 12, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. This marked the venue’s first live show since the shutdown of 2020 (in 518 days). Digital Journal has the recap.

Valli is the pride of Newark, New Jersey. He and the band took the stage at 8:15 p.m. sharp and he was greeted with a standing ovation from the Huntington audience. He opened his set with “Working My Way Back to You” and immediately broke into “Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ’bout Me).” “Thank you for coming out tonight,” the crooner said, noting the trying times in the world.

It was followed by “Beggin'” and the infectious “Save It for Me.” “See if you guys know this one?” he asked and went on to perform “Dawn (Go Away).” It was evident that the crowd was more than familiar with this tune as they were reciting the lyrics verbatim.

A thunder sound and background emerged during his performance of “Tell It to the Rain,” which made it that much more appealing. Valli claimed that the Cole Porter-penned song “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” is one of his all-time favorites, and asked the audience to see if they remembered it. Once again, the answer was a resounding yes.

Other highlight songs included “My Girl,” “Swearin’ to God,” “Silence is Golden,” “My Eyes Adored You” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Valli proved that he is one true song stylist.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” earned the biggest response of the night and he continued with a medley of his hits, which included “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Bye Bye Baby (Baby Goodbye). After “Rag Dolls,” he concluded his set with “Let’s Hang On,” where he left his dedicated fans wanting to hear more.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a pleasant sold-out night of music at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island thanks to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The audience was well aware that they were in the presence of a living music legend who is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are worth seeing live whenever he comes to town. At 87 years young, this original Jersey Boy proves that age is just a number, and he is like fine wine.

To learn more about Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, check out their official website.