Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons nostalgic at The Paramount in Huntington

On Thursday, August 12, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. This marked the venue’s first live show since the shutdown of 2020 (in 518 days). Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Frankie Valli
Frankie Valli. Photo Courtesy of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Frankie Valli. Photo Courtesy of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

On Thursday, August 12, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. This marked the venue’s first live show since the shutdown of 2020 (in 518 days). Digital Journal has the recap.

Valli is the pride of Newark, New Jersey. He and the band took the stage at 8:15 p.m. sharp and he was greeted with a standing ovation from the Huntington audience. He opened his set with “Working My Way Back to You” and immediately broke into “Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ’bout Me).” “Thank you for coming out tonight,” the crooner said, noting the trying times in the world.

It was followed by “Beggin'” and the infectious “Save It for Me.” “See if you guys know this one?” he asked and went on to perform “Dawn (Go Away).” It was evident that the crowd was more than familiar with this tune as they were reciting the lyrics verbatim.

A thunder sound and background emerged during his performance of “Tell It to the Rain,” which made it that much more appealing. Valli claimed that the Cole Porter-penned song “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” is one of his all-time favorites, and asked the audience to see if they remembered it. Once again, the answer was a resounding yes.

Other highlight songs included “My Girl,” “Swearin’ to God,” “Silence is Golden,” “My Eyes Adored You” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Valli proved that he is one true song stylist.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” earned the biggest response of the night and he continued with a medley of his hits, which included “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Bye Bye Baby (Baby Goodbye). After “Rag Dolls,” he concluded his set with “Let’s Hang On,” where he left his dedicated fans wanting to hear more.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a pleasant sold-out night of music at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island thanks to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The audience was well aware that they were in the presence of a living music legend who is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are worth seeing live whenever he comes to town. At 87 years young, this original Jersey Boy proves that age is just a number, and he is like fine wine.

To learn more about Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, check out their official website.

In this article:Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hall of Fame, Huntington, Rock and Roll, the paramount
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

WWF sounds alarm over 'colossal' Black Sea oil slick

Russian scientists sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a huge oil slick in the Black Sea.

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: US gets another shot at Assange extradition — While creating case law to shoot all future messengers

The US government is actively defending the perpetrators and shooting the messenger, perhaps future messengers as well.

22 hours ago

Business

Gigabyte cyberattack provides critical lessons for businesses

in the face of ransomware, it is critical for companies to turn to cybersecurity solutions like managed detection and response.

1 hour ago

Business

China's anti-sanctions law a new headache for banks in Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks.

22 hours ago