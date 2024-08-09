Francesca Eastwood talks about her new movie ‘Running on Empty’

Francesca Eastwood. Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

Actress Francesca Eastwood chatted about her new movie “Running on Empty.”

Aside from Eastwood, it stars Keir Gilchrist, Lucy Hale, Rhys Coiro, Jay Pharoah, Dustin Milligan and Jim Gaffigan.

This film, written and directed by Daniel André opens in select theaters today with a nationwide VOD release in the United States and Canada on August 27.

“Working with Daniel was good,” she said. “It was a nice and easy project. It was pretty straightforward; my only complaint was the pool was shockingly cold for Los Angeles.”

“My experience shooting this film was very fun,” she admitted. “I felt like I got to really be self-indulgent and have fun with it. It allowed me to not care too much, which is great.”

“I’m not really a comedy person, so it felt like new territory to me,” she said. “I am such a big fan of everyone else who is in this movie such as Jim Gaffigan.”

“Personally, I love comedies but I’m not a comedy actor… This was exciting to try,” she admitted. “It was a fun and positive set for such a morbid script, and I think the movie is pretty positive too. Overall, it was great.”

“What really drew me to my character, Nicole, was just how absolutely shameless she was,” she said. “I think she has a lot of — what I would judge to be — flaws, and she is very comfortable in her own skin.”

“Nicole is very comfortable leaving when she doesn’t want to be there, dominating you, and leaving you out to dry. Those things were kind of fun to explore,” Eastwood added.