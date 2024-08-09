Connect with us

Francesca Eastwood talks about her new movie ‘Running on Empty’

Actress Francesca Eastwood chatted about her new movie “Running on Empty.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Francesca Eastwood
Francesca Eastwood. Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow
Aside from Eastwood, it stars Keir Gilchrist, Lucy Hale, Rhys Coiro, Jay Pharoah, Dustin Milligan and Jim Gaffigan.

This film, written and directed by Daniel André opens in select theaters today with a nationwide VOD release in the United States and Canada on August 27.

“Working with Daniel was good,” she said. “It was a nice and easy project. It was pretty straightforward; my only complaint was the pool was shockingly cold for Los Angeles.”

“My experience shooting this film was very fun,” she admitted. “I felt like I got to really be self-indulgent and have fun with it. It allowed me to not care too much, which is great.”

“I’m not really a comedy person, so it felt like new territory to me,” she said. “I am such a big fan of everyone else who is in this movie such as Jim Gaffigan.”

“Personally, I love comedies but I’m not a comedy actor… This was exciting to try,” she admitted. “It was a fun and positive set for such a morbid script, and I think the movie is pretty positive too. Overall, it was great.”

“What really drew me to my character, Nicole, was just how absolutely shameless she was,” she said. “I think she has a lot of — what I would judge to be — flaws, and she is very comfortable in her own skin.”

“Nicole is very comfortable leaving when she doesn’t want to be there, dominating you, and leaving you out to dry. Those things were kind of fun to explore,” Eastwood added.


On being an actress in the digital age, Eastwood said, “I guess this is all I know. I feel like I’m slowly adapting to it. You slowly adapt to it, and you just go with the blow.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Just keep going and keep trying. It’s a tough business and just keep going.”

Eastwood takes cues from her parents, Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher. “My father is my first phone call before any project, and my mother is my last phone call before I start a scene, and then she always gives me the same advice: ‘Whatever you are feeling, darling, the character is feeling’. Coming from your mother, her advice is fantastic.”

“My mom gives me so much advice all the time; she is lovely,” Eastwood added.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Eastwood said, “What’s Next? Full steam ahead.”

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “failing miserably, and then, getting back up again as if nothing ever happened.”

Regarding her definition of the word success, Eastwood said, “Getting home at the end of the day, and having my partner and my son still there.”

For fans and viewers, she said, “Honestly, I hope that ‘Running on Empty’ is a fun watch for people. Perhaps it would be healing, triggering, or a good laugh, or escapism for them.”

To learn more about actress Francesca Eastwood, follow her on Instagram.
Markos Papadatos
