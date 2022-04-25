Finola Hughes and Amanda Setton of ‘General Hospital’ discuss career-defining moments and success

Amanda Setton of 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

On April 24, actresses Finola Hughes and Amanda Setton of “General Hospital” participated in a virtual fan event, which was well-received and well-attended.

Emmy winner Finola Hughes plays the iconic role of Anna Devane on the hit ABC soap opera, while Amanda Setton portrays Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

This Zoom event was produced by Coastal Entertainment, and this marks Setton’s first fan event with them, and ironically enough, her first virtual fan event ever.

Career-defining moments for the actresses

On her career-defining moments, Setton explained, “When I was cast in ‘The Mindy Project,’ it was the first time that I really got to exercise comedy in a controlled way. I learned a lot about comedy from that show such as how to set up a joke and how to do facial expressions, and timing. That really prepared me for the Robin Williams series ‘The Crazy Ones’ that I did.”

“Now, comedy is important in everything that I do. I had always thought of myself as a serious, dramatic actor and that’s not so true. I tend to look for the brevity too,” Setton added.

“A moment for me that changed everything for me was when I did the musical ‘Cats.’ That was a long time ago,” Hughes said. “The director of ‘Cats’ at the time was Trevor Nunn, who was the head of the Royal Shakespeare Company in England. While he was preparing us all to play our roles, he invited each cat and gave them three words that he wanted us to hold as cats.”

“At the time, I really concentrated on dancing and I remembered hearing his descriptive action words of what my character was and I thought that was unbelievable, especially to be able to make a character out of words like that. I think that really changed a lot in my mind because I wanted to do more of that. I love to be able to have a playground in my head and to impact people with that playground,” Hughes elaborated.

Finola Hughes. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Success

On her definition of success, Setton shared that it revolves around “family.” “Success is about family and my kids,” Setton said.

“You need to be present for your children, and you need to make them paramount in your life,” Hughes added.

For more information on “General Hospital” or to stream the show online, visit the official ABC website.