Filmmaker Rich Ronat talks about his psychological thriller ‘Culprit’

Filmmaker Rich Ronat. Photo Courtesy of Ben Cope.

Filmmaker Rich Ronat chatted about his psychological thriller “Culprit,” and independent filmmaking.

Concept for the film

On the idea for “Culprit,” he said, “The idea came about after watching a story about one of the released prisoners from The Innocence Project.”

“I was fascinated by a person that’s been in prison for almost 30 years and how they would or wouldn’t adapt to society. Then it snowballed into a mystery and suspense thriller,” he said.

Lessons learned from ‘Culprit’

Regarding this filming experience, he shared, “I learned a lot. Most importantly, how to create an open, free environment on set that allows actors to feel safe to live and breathe in a character. And I learned to be okay with what I don’t know.”

“Every day shooting was a great learning experience with figuring out how much coverage to get, and how I’m capturing the story visually and getting the deepest out of each performance,” he said.

A love for independent filmmaking

On his love for independent filmmaking, he said, “The creative, spiritual adventure that you go on in while telling a story that’s never been done before.”

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, he said, “The tech makes certain technological aspects easier when filming and opens up a ton of filming possibilities on a lower budget.”

“That being said, none of it replaces the human reality that goes into telling a compelling, nuanced story. I do love the possibility that social media can make anything go viral and give it a chance to be seen. Overall, it’s a very exciting time to be making films,” he explained.

Advice for young and aspiring filmmakers

For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, “Watch old movies from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Study the character and story motives before there was all this CGI and tech that can replace story.”

“Back then, all they had to rely on was a good story with good performances. And study acting and script analysis, before worrying about the technical aspects of the camera,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he said, “I plan to start shooting my next film Seven Suspects this fall and we’re really excited about it. It’ll be a great follow up to Culprit as another crime thriller with a great story hook and authentic performances.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “It means getting to do what you truly love and manage to make a living at it.”

“Then taking that and building and evolving with it. Growing and learning and having a creative challenge is the most enjoyable, meaningful experience I can have. Just getting to do that is success for me,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Culprit’

For fans and viewers, he concluded remarked about “Culprit,” “I want an audience to go on the ride of the mystery of the story. I want them to get lost in the characters’ lives and what’s being said and what it actually means.”

“Part of the ride of the story is the continuous questions that get posed throughout. I hope the audience enjoys that,” he concluded.

To learn more about filmmaker Rich Ronat, follow him on Instagram.