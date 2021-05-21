Faith Schueler releases vivacious new country single ‘Getting Over You’

Faith Schueler. Photo Credit: John Apsey

Rising country artist Faith Schueler released her vivacious new single “Getting Over You.” Digital Journal has the scoop

She is a 19-year-old artist and this Friday, she will be releasing this highly-anticipated breakup tune. Over the weekend she posted a teaser to the song that women immediately were connecting with as it went viral within a few hours.

“My song ‘Getting Over You’ is about understanding the things you went through in a bad relationship and going through the emotions after a breakup but also knowing that you walked away from it a stronger person who understands their worth and who won’t settle for less than they deserve,” Schueler explained.

“Getting Over You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about emerging country artist Faith Schueler and her music, check out her official website.”