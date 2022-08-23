Review: Faith Schueler delivers on ‘Another Heartbreak’ country single

Faith Schueler releases 'Another Heartbreak.' Photo Courtesy of Faith Schueler

Country sensation Faith Schueler released her new sassy and nonchalant country single “Another Heartbreak.”

“I’m so happy to share my new song with y’all,” she exclaimed in a post on social media. “Thank you Greg Bieck and everyone who helped this song come to life! Feeling so beyond blessed.”

It is mid-tempo coupled with a catchy melody and a great deal of fun. She allows her crisp and crystalline voice to shine on this tune. The lyrics are warm, timely, and relevant.

Once again, Schuler proves that she is one of the most underrated female country artists out there. She constantly delivers with everything that she puts out there. Keep the good country songs coming.

“Another Heartbreak” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about rising country artist Faith Schueler and her new music, follow her on Instagram and visit her official website.