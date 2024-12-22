Ezra Moreland talks about his latest Hallmark projects

Ezra Moreland. Photo Credit: David Owen Strongman.

Actor and model Ezra Moreland chatted about his latest Hallmark projects “Finding Mr. Christmas” and “Happy Howlidays.”

American entrepreneur Sam Altman once said: “Young people willing to push super hard to make something happen are among the most powerful forces in the world.” Ezra Moreland is such an individual and actor.

Ezra Moreland — The ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ inaugural winner

In “Finding Mr. Christmas,” 10 men compete in a series of festive challenges that will showcase their acting chops and their holiday spirit. These guys vie to become the next Hallmark leading man.

On winning “Finding Mr. Christmas,” he said, “There were so many fun emotions that hit all at once. It was so amazing, especially thinking ahead of time how my family was going to react to it, and I got to be there with them during the finale. So, there was a lot of love.”

“The show ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ has such a genius setup to it,” he noted. “If I hadn’t heard of it and if I wasn’t in it, I would instantly have been interested to have been a part of it.”

“It was so fun and it has never been done before, and that alone sounds intriguing and attractive. This show leads to somebody winning and somebody getting a leading role in a movie.

“I think it brings everyone back to their childhood, and it instills a sense of home and holidays, and it will put smiles on people’s faces,” he added.

‘Happy Howlidays‘ film

Moreland spoke about starring as Max in “Happy Howlidays” opposite Jessica Lowndes (who plays Mia), which premieres tonight on Hallmark.

The synopsis is: Mia (played by Jessica Lowndes), a webpage editor for Seattle Tourism, meets a stray dog who forms a connection with the dog of her nemesis.

“From the beginning, it was a very eye-opening experience,” he said about this movie.

“I did this right after the ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ show, and it was exciting to figure out things really quickly, especially since I hadn’t made a film before. It was really fast paced but it came together in a really beautiful way,” he explained.

“First of all, this is the cutest love story between two dogs, and already, what’s not to love about that,” he said.

“Then, you meet the owner of one of these dogs and they are conflicted and butting heads, and everybody relates to that because love isn’t always perfect and it’s not always easy,” he elaborated.

“It is an incredible, beautiful journey that these characters (Max and Mia) go on. We go through this adventure together and the dogs are so cute. It is just beautiful in every way,” he added.

Working with Jessica Lowndes

“Jessica Lowndes has been a dream to work with,” he exclaimed about his leading lady. “I am so thankful I went through this experience with her, especially since this was my first movie. Jessica and I had such a solid and wonderful connection.”

“This film was so secretive, and I had an alias while filming the movie. I had to pretend I was somebody else while filming the movie and be myself. It was a lot all at once,” he explained.

Jessica Lowndes. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It’s a crazy learning experience, and I feel there is so much to pick up on and learn from people that are already great at it.”

“I feel like a dry sponge, especially to pick different things that I am inspired by and look up because so many people are doing it so great, and I feel like I need to catch up,” he said.

Talent runs in his family

In his personal life, he is the older brother of actress, model, and social influencer Barbara Moreland (“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun”). “I am the luckiest person in the whole world because Barbara is the youngest of all of us, but she is the most mature,” he said.

Barbara Moreland. Photo Credit: Josh Ryan

“Barbara is humble and beautiful in every way. She is so grounded, and she has gone through so many amazing things in life. Barbara is legitimately ‘the rock’ for me. She is so cool, and I get to be cooler because of her,” he elaborated.

“Barbara is a big part of my success in fashion, style, and health. She is such a whole and giving actress and person. She is so inspiring to be around,” he added, praising his sister.

Favorite family holiday traditions

On his favorite family holiday traditions, he reflected, “Anytime I think of my childhood and the holidays around those times, I am filled with so much love.

Moreland continued, “One of our traditions was that we would get our blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and we would dot this huge palette around the Christmas tree, and all that mattered was us being close and we all wanted the stop by my dad.”

“It was fun camping out in our living room, and my father got to be a kid again,” he admitted. “I always remember that, and I hope to recreate that palette again this Christmas. This is one of those traditions that you need to keep going.”

Advice for young and emerging actors and models

For young and aspiring actors and models, he said, “It is important to be open, and don’t judge something ahead of time.”

“Listen to your heart in the best way you can and be open. Trust your gut feeling and don’t worry about a lot of things that we worry about; take notes from the pros,” he underscored.

Career-defining moment — Winning ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

He listed “Finding Mr. Christmas” as a career-defining moment.

“That helped define my new name as ‘Mr. Christmas,’ which is so fun,” he noted. “I love to be known as the guy that puts the Christmas movies on in July and the holiday music on way too early. I don’t care, I’m doing it.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “Ho, ho, ho. Bring on the holidays.”

“Everything is cascading together,” he admitted. “My family is together and sharing in on the fun. Also, my grandma, Shirley, and I are best friends. We are on the phone all the time. She is so thrilled.”

A neat video moment between him and his grandmother Shirley may be seen on his Instagram page by clicking here.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “be able to eat sweets, coffee, doughnuts and pastries and be healthy forever.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Moreland remarked, “Success means something different to each and every individual. It starts with knowing yourself, your heart and what you are meant for… and then, just trusting the journey.

“It’s going to be a bumpy road, but you are going to learn a lot. Success is believing in the journey and feeling as much love as possible, as well as excitement and appreciation for certain things in life,” he acknowledged.

“I feel successful because my heart is full, and I am just trusting this whole journey,” he said, effusively.

To learn more about Ezra Moreland, follow him on Instagram.