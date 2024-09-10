Exploring culture and kinship in Narval Films’ ‘Why We Dance’

Image courtesy of Narval Films

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Documentaries are often known for their challenging and engaging topics. Whether the focus is about historical events, past events, or potential future occurrences, a documentary must have a story that not only captions the interest but also holds the attention of the audience.

Narval Films, a Los Angeles-based Asian American production company that specializes in domestic and international productions, understands that some stories are never heard without the proper backing. This is why it’s documentary “Why We Dance” is so important.

The stories in “Why We Dance,” consisting of six episodes, explore the dance cultures of India, Mexico, and the United States. Following the steps of seven dancers, the series delves into the grit of unfortunate experiences, some of which include gender discrimination, family challenges, war, separation, and even death.

Image courtesy of Narval Films

Instead of simply presenting the charm and diversity of dance, this documentary can be better understood as a reflection of the intricate lives of seven dancers navigating their ever-evolving societies, according to the team at Narval Films. The film offers profound insights that extend beyond the dance itself; beneath the captivating rhythms lie the voices of the marginalized and overlooked. “Why We Dance” showcases a variety of dance styles, from street dance and traditional Indian folk dance to striptease and burlesque. It highlights the dancers’ rich cultural backgrounds and unique narratives, following their personal journeys guided by dance as they confront and navigate some of life’s most challenging moments.

Response to the series “Why We Dance” has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, by both audiences and critics. An official selection of the American Documentary Animation Film Festival and Fund in 2021, as well as an official selection of the St. Louis International Film Festival, “Why We Dance” exposes audiences to lifestyles and subcultures that are often outside the mainstream and rejected by forces of conformity. Viewers have spoken about how “dancing can make you forget all of your worries,” and that “dancing is a form of protest.” One audience member even described the dancers within the documentary as “all [having] the same burning soul.” Its release sparked enthusiastic reactions among dancers worldwide, especially notable in Mexico and India, who felt their lives and dreams were authentically represented. Strangers found kinship with one another, connected, and strengthened their dancing dreams through the camaraderie found within the filming of the series.

Image courtesy of Narval Films

Inspiration behind “Why We Dance”

An executive producer of “Why We Dance” organizes the KOD Street Dance World Cup; and through him, Narval Films was introduced to underground dancers from all around the world. “We’ve come to understand that despite diverse cultures, politics, and languages, there are universal elements. Dance emerges as a powerful universal language for communication,” Narval Films writes. “We believe it’s a great medium to explore universal themes such as love, hope, resilience, and dreams.” “Why We Dance” is a stellar exploration into the lives and dreams of the dancers documented within it. Told in six episodes, “Why We Dance” is now streaming on Tubi, where it not only longs to reach a fresh audience, but to showcase the hardships and triumphs often found within dance.

Stay up to date with Narval Films by following them on their web page, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Fame Media.