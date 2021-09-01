Connect with us

Exclusive premiere: Taylor Rae releases ‘Home on the Road’ music video

Rising country singer-songwriter Taylor Rae premieres her new music video “Home on the Road” exclusively on Digital Journal.

Published

Taylor Rae
Taylor Rae. Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan
Taylor Rae. Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan

Her blues-soaked vocals are crystalline and reminiscent of such songstresses as Sheryl Crow meets Ashley Monroe. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.

The music video for “Home on the Road” may be seen below. It was produced by Michelle Robertson and directed by William Gawley. Charlotte Avenue Pictures was the production company and Stephen Shiveley served as the videographer. Taylor Rae penned the song herself.

For the location, they chose the small town of Lebanon, Tennessee. Lebanon has a handful of retro motels that were ideal for the kind of retro feel they were going for. It is also home to one of the leading providers of classic automobiles for the very hot Tennessee film industry, Ragtop Picture Cars.

“Home on the Road” by Taylor Rae is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Taylor Rae and “Home on the Road,” check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

In this article:Country, home on the road, Music, Taylor Rae, Video
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

