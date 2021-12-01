Connect with us

Exclusive premiere: Stephanie Ryann premieres music video for ‘What Christmas Means to Me’

Rising country singer-songwriter Stephanie Ryann released her music video for “What Christmas Means to Me” exclusively on Digital Journal.

Published

Stephanie Ryann releases 'What Christmas Means to Me' music video
Stephanie Ryann releases 'What Christmas Means to Me' music video. Photo Credit: Dutch Lion Productions
Stephanie Ryann releases 'What Christmas Means to Me' music video. Photo Credit: Dutch Lion Productions

Rising country singer-songwriter Stephanie Ryann released her music video for “What Christmas Means to Me” exclusively on Digital Journal.

The song was written by Stephanie Ryann and Levi Moore, and it was subsequently produced by Brent Rader in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her honey-rich, crystalline vocals on “What Christmas Means to Me” are reminiscent of Sara Evans meets Danielle Bradbery, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Ryann exudes a great deal of potential and charisma.

“What Christmas Means to Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Stephanie Ryann, check out her LinkTree page.

In this article:Country, Music, Song, Stephanie Ryann, Video, what christmas means to me
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

