Exclusive premiere: Stephanie Ryann premieres music video for ‘What Christmas Means to Me’

Stephanie Ryann releases 'What Christmas Means to Me' music video. Photo Credit: Dutch Lion Productions

Rising country singer-songwriter Stephanie Ryann released her music video for “What Christmas Means to Me” exclusively on Digital Journal.

The song was written by Stephanie Ryann and Levi Moore, and it was subsequently produced by Brent Rader in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her honey-rich, crystalline vocals on “What Christmas Means to Me” are reminiscent of Sara Evans meets Danielle Bradbery, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Ryann exudes a great deal of potential and charisma.

“What Christmas Means to Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Stephanie Ryann, check out her LinkTree page.