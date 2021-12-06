Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Exclusive premiere: Chancey Williams releases his new country single ‘The Saint’

Country artist Chancey Williams released his new single “The Saint” exclusively on Digital Journal.

Published

Chancey Williams
Chancey Williams. Photo Credit: Brooke Latka
Chancey Williams. Photo Credit: Brooke Latka

Country artist Chancey Williams released his new single “The Saint” exclusively on Digital Journal.

Saddle bronc rider turned neo-traditional country music sensation, Williams has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the country.

He is the sole artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days. Williams is the next authentic cowboy of country music, and rightfully so.

Growing up on a ranch in the “Cowboy State” of Wyoming, Chancey learned the cowboy-way-of-life from his father, and like his dad, found himself a successful bronc rider, qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Finals, twice at the College National Finals and winning two rounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Williams has been on tour with Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson, Alan Jackson, and Toby Keith this year. 

 “The Saint is an old school, justice and revenge song I wrote with Trent Willmon. I was inspired by an old western I like. This is eye-for-an-eye, old west style. Is he a sinner or a saint? Is he justified or just a killer? You decide,” he said.

His new music video for “The Saint” may be seen below.

To learn more about Chancey Williams, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.

In this article:Artist, chancey williams, Country, Cowboy, saddle bronc, Single
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Study: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be masking itself as a common cold virus

The Omicron variant that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up genetic material from another virus.

19 hours ago

World

Protesters hit South Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches to protest against oil and gas exploration by Shell.

18 hours ago
Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

World

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits.

19 hours ago
A scene from 'Candyman' A scene from 'Candyman'

Entertainment

This week’s releases reimagine classic scary stories

This week’s releases include revisiting a horror legend; a slasher version of a classic tale; a body switch movie from the vault and more.

2 hours ago