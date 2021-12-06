Exclusive premiere: Chancey Williams releases his new country single ‘The Saint’

Chancey Williams. Photo Credit: Brooke Latka

Country artist Chancey Williams released his new single “The Saint” exclusively on Digital Journal.

Saddle bronc rider turned neo-traditional country music sensation, Williams has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the country.

He is the sole artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days. Williams is the next authentic cowboy of country music, and rightfully so.

Growing up on a ranch in the “Cowboy State” of Wyoming, Chancey learned the cowboy-way-of-life from his father, and like his dad, found himself a successful bronc rider, qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Finals, twice at the College National Finals and winning two rounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Williams has been on tour with Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson, Alan Jackson, and Toby Keith this year.

“The Saint is an old school, justice and revenge song I wrote with Trent Willmon. I was inspired by an old western I like. This is eye-for-an-eye, old west style. Is he a sinner or a saint? Is he justified or just a killer? You decide,” he said.

His new music video for “The Saint” may be seen below.

